Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

01:52
Hi my name is joy and i will be your virtual tour guide for csulb
Joy Rowden Campus
Hi, so in this video I will introduce myself.
00:48
My favorite lunch spot on campus
Constance Edman Campus
The University Dining Plaza is located on upper campus and is the perfect spot to grab lunch in-between classes!
01:53
Csulb rec center
Annahita Vatani Campus
Here's the first look into CSULBs Student Rec Center. Enjoy!
00:38
Campus shuttle
Constance Edman Campus
The campus shuttle goes back and forth from two different off-campus locations. One goes to the off-campus dorms and the other to the apartment area that a lot of students live at. That's the one I'm taking!
03:35
Library + work/life balance
Joy Rowden Academics
Library tour and work/life balance talk.
00:47
My comm 130 classroom
Joy Rowden Campus
In this video, I will show you my COMM 130 classroom.
04:58
Faq's about csulb
Joy Rowden Campus
In this video, I will be answering some FAQ's about CSULB.
01:09
Important destinations + landmarks
Joy Rowden Campus
Don't miss out on seeing these landmarks.
01:19
Going to the gym on campus!
Constance Edman Campus
Follow me along as I got to the on-campus gym also known as Student Recreation and Wellness center.
00:52
Lower campus + walter pyramid
Constance Edman Campus
Lower campus is home to Engineering, Arts and Kinesiology amongst others. It is also the home to the famous Walter Pyramid, which hosts different sports events as well as other events such as ASI concerts.
SHOW MORE

California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) California State University Long Beach

03:35
Library + work/life balance
Joy Rowden Academics
Library tour and work/life balance talk.
00:47
My comm 130 classroom
Joy Rowden Campus
In this video, I will show you my COMM 130 classroom.
04:58
Faq's about csulb
Joy Rowden Campus
In this video, I will be answering some FAQ's about CSULB.
01:09
Important destinations + landmarks
Joy Rowden Campus
Don't miss out on seeing these landmarks.
01:59
Important academic buildings
Joy Rowden Campus
In this video, I will be showing some of the most commonly used buildings on campus.

California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) Central Quad

01:05
Popular quads
Joy Rowden Campus
There aren't that many quads on campus, but here are some important ones.
00:45
Go beach sign and upper campus
Constance Edman Campus
This is upper campus! Here's where most of my classes are. It is also the part of campus where you can find the bookstore, Amazon pickup spot, The Awkward pool and the Go Beach sign!

California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) CSULB University Student Union

00:38
Campus shuttle
Constance Edman Campus
The campus shuttle goes back and forth from two different off-campus locations. One goes to the off-campus dorms and the other to the apartment area that a lot of students live at. That's the one I'm taking!

California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) Student Recreation and Wellness Center

01:19
Going to the gym on campus!
Constance Edman Campus
Follow me along as I got to the on-campus gym also known as Student Recreation and Wellness center.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved