California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) Campus
01:52
Hi my name is joy and i will be your virtual tour guide for csulb
Hi, so in this video I will introduce myself.
00:48
My favorite lunch spot on campus
The University Dining Plaza is located on upper campus and is the perfect spot to grab lunch in-between classes!
00:38
Campus shuttle
The campus shuttle goes back and forth from two different off-campus locations. One goes to the off-campus dorms and the other to the apartment area that a lot of students live at. That's the one I'm taking!
01:19
Going to the gym on campus!
Follow me along as I got to the on-campus gym also known as Student Recreation and Wellness center.