University of Rochester

2024 University of Rochester Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at University of Rochester?

What type of housing does University of Rochester provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at University of Rochester, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 75.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true 4.0
Fraternity Housing true 7.0
Single-student Apartments true 10.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true 1.0
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 3.0

What are the dorms like at University of Rochester?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Rochester dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Rochester, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Rochester feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of Rochester dorm rooms?

The University of Rochester dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Rochester on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Rochester likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

00:35
Ada says hello from the freshman quad
Dorms
Your University of Rochester tour guide Ada says hello from the freshman quad. The freshman quad consists of 4 of the dorms where freshman live on the River Campus - Gilbert, Hoeing, Tiernan, and Lovejoy, and is central to academic buildings, and dining centers.
03:02
Housing - first-year quad
Daler Beisenbayev Dorms
In this video, I will be showing you the First-Year Residence Quad and a tour of my hall and room.
00:30
14th floor dorm lounge with amazing view
Dorms
I run into Claire as she lounges in the 14th floor lounge of the Student Living Center.
01:13
11th floor dorm room tour!
Dorms
Check out my best friend Claire's dorm room on the 11th floor of the Student Living Center tower! Claire is into health and fitness loves making her own recipes. She does so with access to the student kitchen in the basement, her lounge's microwave, and her beloved blender. She has great views of Eastman buildings and Main Street! Don't you love our acting skills?
00:37
Courtyard inside of student living center
Dorms
Eastman's Student living center has a cool courtyard in its center. Special events are held here! Student clubs have hosted badminton games, provided items to tie-dye shirts, and during a winter celebration there is an ice sculpture placed out here.
01:15
Housing - genesee
Daler Beisenbayev Dorms
In this video, I will be giving you a tour of a first-year residence hall - Genesee Hall.
00:18
Friends doing homework in the "pit"
Dorms
The Pit is a great place to do homework in the Student Living Center! This is on the first floor and this is a great place to do work if you like having more people around.
00:28
It's halloweekend y'all!
Dorms
Yay! Happy Halloween! EPIC- Eastman Programming and Involvement Council encourages the student body to get involved. They sponsor fun activities and events for Eastman students such as holiday celebrations, trips to ski venues, apple orchards, and movie theaters. After making our monsters, Claire and I went to some spooky Halloween parties.
00:36
View from gilbert hall & extended tour of dorm
Dorms
Ada shows you the view from her 4th floor dorm room in Gilbert Hall, and tells you a little more about dorm life at the University of Rochester.
01:49
Housing - susan b. anthony
Daler Beisenbayev Dorms
In this video, I will be giving you a tour of a first-year residence hall - Susan B. Anthony.
University of Rochester

05:51
All about housing.mp4
Daler Beisenbayev Dorms
This video is an in-depth tour of all residence halls available for first-year students.
00:36
Making some jazz-hip hop beats in haitham's dorm room
Dorms

University of Rochester Genesee Hall

00:35
Ada says hello from the freshman quad
Dorms
Your University of Rochester tour guide Ada says hello from the freshman quad. The freshman quad consists of 4 of the dorms where freshman live on the River Campus - Gilbert, Hoeing, Tiernan, and Lovejoy, and is central to academic buildings, and dining centers.
01:15
Housing - genesee
Daler Beisenbayev Dorms
In this video, I will be giving you a tour of a first-year residence hall - Genesee Hall.

University of Rochester Gilbert Hall

00:36
View from gilbert hall & extended tour of dorm
Dorms
Ada shows you the view from her 4th floor dorm room in Gilbert Hall, and tells you a little more about dorm life at the University of Rochester.
00:34
Ada gives you a look inside a dorm in gilbert hall
Dorms
Gilbert Hall is one of the 4 dorms in the freshman quad area of the University of Rochester. It is the largest freshman dorm within the freshman quad, housing over 300 students, primarily in doubles. It includes kitchens and lounges on each floor, and although the majority of the rooms are doubles, some are also singles and triples.
