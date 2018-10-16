Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Michigan State University (MSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Michigan State University (MSU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Michigan State University (MSU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Michigan State University (MSU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Michigan State University (MSU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Michigan State University (MSU) campus by taking you around East Lansing. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Michigan State University (MSU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Michigan State University (MSU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Michigan State University (MSU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Michigan State University (MSU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Michigan State University (MSU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Michigan State University (MSU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Michigan State University (MSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Michigan State University (MSU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Michigan State University (MSU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Michigan State University (MSU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Michigan State University (MSU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Michigan State University (MSU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Michigan State University (MSU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Michigan State University (MSU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Michigan State University (MSU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Michigan State University (MSU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Michigan State University (MSU) and East Lansing during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:42
Intro!
Campus
GO GREEN! Hello everyone! My name is Meagan and I will be your tour guide for Michigan State University! For most of my freshman year I was undecided but now I am an advertising management major. I came to MSU because I loved how big it is (over 50,000 students!) and how diverse it is! I hope you enjoy this tour!
03:03
Dorm room tour
Dorms
This is my dorm room! I live in a suite style which means you would have one roommate and share a bathroom with your two suite mates. Then there is also community style which means you just have your roommate and you share a large bathroom with your entire hall and that gets cleaned on the daily. When signing up for housing they will inform you on which dorms have which style.
02:45
How to find your roommate!
Dorms
I found my roommate freshmen year through Roomsync on Facebook! It was extremely helpful and was kind of like a dating website where it would give you suggestions on who you would mesh well with. It ended up working great for me and I would suggest this rather than going in blind.
01:59
What the professors are like
Academics
The student faculty ratio is 16:1 at MSU. I have been very impressed with how much the professors here really care about their students and want them to succeed. They love it when students email them questions and come to their office hours because it means they want to learn. Some advice, definitely take advantage of their office hours because it can only benefit you.
02:39
The meal plan
Food
We have unlimited meal plans! There is a silver, gold, and platinum meal plan for students who live on campus. Silver is the cheapest and just has unlimited swipes. Gold has additional swipes for guest passes. Platinum has additional swipes for guest passes as well as money on it that can be used like a credit card.
01:55
Academic building: wells hall
Academics
This one of our academic buildings called Wells Hall. It serves mainly as a mathematical building but also contains other classes like communication. It includes a Starbucks which is very popular considering it is in the middle of campus. Also it has a really good resource called the Math Help Center, where students can go and receive free tutoring for their math class.
01:43
Sports: basketball, football, hockey & intramural
Football, Basketball, and Hockey are the most popular at MSU. If you have any love for sports you will love MSU because Spartans really go all out. And if you ever want to just play sports for fun you can always join a intramural team and compete against other teams! They have all kinds of sports.
02:41
Sparty's market
Food
Sparty's is one of the most attractive things about MSU, strategically located all over campus! It kind of acts like a gas station market where there is a ton of snacks but also necessary things you would need. And all students containing the unlimited meal pass (students who live on campus) get to have free combos 6 out of the 7 days a week! A combo is 3 items that you can take out of Spartys for free!
01:39
Sparty statue & the river
Campus
Sorry that you can't really see the statue because it looks so far away on a GoPro but hopefully the street view will help! All Spartans are very proud with their statue and as you can see people are very protective over it guarding it days before we play our rival school in football. Also MSU has a very beautiful river, Red Cedar, that flows through the center of Campus!
01:17
Sports: soccer, softball, baseball
Campus
Other than football, basketball, and hockey, all other sports are free to attend for MSU students! Say you and your friends can't come up with something to do one afternoon, just head over to the baseball field!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved