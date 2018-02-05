Sign Up
Columbia University in the City of New York Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Columbia University in the City of New York virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Columbia University in the City of New York is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Columbia University in the City of New York virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Columbia University in the City of New York vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Columbia University in the City of New York campus by taking you around New York. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Columbia University in the City of New York virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Columbia University in the City of New York in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Columbia University in the City of New York is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Columbia University in the City of New York people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Columbia University in the City of New York and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Columbia University in the City of New York in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Columbia University in the City of New York?

For your convenience, below is a list of Columbia University in the City of New York places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Columbia University in the City of New York virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Columbia University in the City of New York on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Columbia University in the City of New York in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Columbia University in the City of New York virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Columbia University in the City of New York virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Columbia University in the City of New York virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Columbia University in the City of New York in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Columbia University in the City of New York. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Columbia University in the City of New York and New York during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:33
Meet narizza from columbia university in the city of new york!
Hi! I'm Narizza from the Big Island of Hawaii. Come along with me on a tour of Columbia University where I am currently spending my first year!
01:15
Welcome to columbia's quad!
Campus
In the middle of Columbia's Quad is college walk! You enter from 116th and Broadway or Amsterdam into our open campus. During the winter, Columbia lights the trees for a beautiful sight. Around the quad are the main places every student goes to for class, studying, or even getting a bite! This is probably the place you see pictured on our pamphlets.
00:19
Downtown views from above amsterdam avenue!
Campus
The bridge right above Amsterdam Avenue is a must-see when visiting Columbia's campus. There are views of uptown and bustling downtown from this very spot!
01:35
Why the bridge is my favorite place
A place where not a lot of people study- but should! On a nice day, you can feel the sun bounce on your skin as you chill upon this park-like bridge. This is Narizza's must-see choice because it's the perfect place to reflect and envision an awesome college experience here in New York City!
02:02
A typical seminar-style classroom
Academics
Columbia has two main learning environments. This is a typical classroom setting! In a class of usually 12-20 students, you really get focused one-on-one time with your instructor. This building is extremely old thus our chalkboards, creaky wood, and sometimes flickering lights! Hamilton, like other academic buildings, are usually open until 11pm so if you prefer to study in a classroom- you can find yourself one in here!
02:10
Butler library, the quiet place
Academics
Imagine studying here for finals week. You're stressed about a grade or you really just want to get this semester over with...Right before the first night of finals, Columbia's Marching Band plays an array of songs (cheerful yet off-tune) and jokingly roasts Columbia for half an hour. This library is known to be a place of stress; however, we do still continue traditions that let you relax a little.
00:14
Views of butler library
Campus
If you listen to music while you study- you better bring a pair of earphones here! Butler is the most quiet place to study on campus. It's the go-to place for printing, studying, looking at rare books/manuscripts, getting a quick snack from the cafe (try the sweet hot chocolate!), or even just exploring some marble halls.
02:10
Xabier describes columbia's student body
We're named the most diverse Ivy League school but that also means being in a space with different ideas. So many types of students come here and talking to any one on this campus is definitely a learning opportunity from someone else and getting to know their perspective.
00:56
Hamilton lobby
Academics
The Columbia Core is a unique trait of Columbia University. This is where you have intellectual conversations about the Canon whether it be praising or critiquing it. Dean James J. Valentini's office is here and he's the coolest Dean you'll ever meet. The Core Office is also located here if you have any questions about what a Columbia education is centered around. Fun fact: The bathrooms in this building are on separate floors! Why oh why did the old engineers think that was a good idea?
00:23
Lecture time at columbia
Academics
Frontiers of Science is a Core class for Columbia College students. This lecture hall, Horace Mann, holds almost 500 students! Sometimes the lectures drag on but we attend anyway because we need to participate with our iClickers.
