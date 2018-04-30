How long do Johns Hopkins University (JHU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 100 tour videos for Johns Hopkins University (JHU), so you can expect to spend between 300 to 500 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Johns Hopkins University (JHU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Johns Hopkins University (JHU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Johns Hopkins University (JHU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Baltimore, MD so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Johns Hopkins University (JHU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Baltimore weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Johns Hopkins University (JHU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Johns Hopkins University (JHU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Johns Hopkins University (JHU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Johns Hopkins University (JHU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Baltimore if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)?

Below is a list of every Johns Hopkins University (JHU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Johns Hopkins University (JHU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Johns Hopkins University (JHU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Johns Hopkins University (JHU) students!

What is city Baltimore, MD like?

Baltimore is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Who are the tour guides for Johns Hopkins University (JHU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Johns Hopkins University (JHU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Johns Hopkins University (JHU) tours:

Johns Hopkins University (JHU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Johns Hopkins University (JHU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Baltimore and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in person.

