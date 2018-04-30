Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Johns Hopkins University (JHU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 100 tour videos for Johns Hopkins University (JHU), so you can expect to spend between 300 to 500 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Johns Hopkins University (JHU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Johns Hopkins University (JHU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Johns Hopkins University (JHU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Baltimore, MD so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Johns Hopkins University (JHU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Baltimore weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Johns Hopkins University (JHU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Johns Hopkins University (JHU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Johns Hopkins University (JHU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Johns Hopkins University (JHU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Baltimore if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)?

Below is a list of every Johns Hopkins University (JHU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Johns Hopkins University (JHU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Johns Hopkins University (JHU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Johns Hopkins University (JHU) students!

What is city Baltimore, MD like?

Baltimore is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Who are the tour guides for Johns Hopkins University (JHU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Johns Hopkins University (JHU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Johns Hopkins University (JHU) tours:

Johns Hopkins University (JHU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Johns Hopkins University (JHU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Baltimore and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:17
Welcome to johns hopkins!!!!
Campus
WELCOME TO JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY!! Lisa will take you around campus and give you insight on what it's like to be a Hopkins Blue Jay!
00:36
Walk through campus with lisa!
Campus
Lisa tells you how big Homewood campus is and how Hopkins is split into undergraduate and graduate campuses throughout Baltimore
00:17
Keyser quad - the centre of hopkins!
Campus
Take a look around Keyser Quad, the heart of Hopkins campus! A lot of traditions/festivities such as Lighting of the Quads (a pre-exam winter festivity) are held here. \\
00:30
What's the weather like in baltimore?
Definitely be ready to experience all four seasons in Baltimore and DON'T FORGET TO PACK YOUR UMBRELLA!!
01:02
Sudgie loves hopkins (and popeyes!!!)
Campus
Sudgie talks about her favourite classes this semester and why she chose Hopkins while enjoying some quality fried chicken from Popeyes.
00:22
Breezeway
Campus
All students are said to walk through the Breezeway at least once throughout the day since it's the central area of campus. It also offers an amazing view of campus and the engineering quad!
00:31
Freshman quad
Campus
The Freshman Quad is the central location of most dorms and the main dining hall for first year students. It's super close to the Rec Centre and the library!
01:26
Collete walks you through her freshman dorm in wolman hall
Dorms
Collete gives you an exclusive tour of her suite in Wolman Hall and explains all the reasons why she LOVES her Freshman dorm!!
00:15
Check out the wolman hall common rooms!
Dorms
Check out the Wolman Hall common room - one of Collete's favourite parts about living in Wolman! Every floor has its own common room that serves as a hang-out area for students.
00:30
Kat shows you around amrii
Dorms
AMRII (Alumni Memorial Residence Hall) is one of the two traditional style Freshman campus dorms. Kat gives you a brief look around her room that she shares with her roommate! AMRI and AMRII are considered to be more "social" since all of the floors are connected by stairs and has a more "open" layout. A lot of people will keep their doors open for neighbours and friends to swing by and hang out!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved