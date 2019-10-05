Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Princeton University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Princeton University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 8 tour videos for Princeton University , so you can expect to spend between 24 to 40 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Princeton University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Princeton University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Princeton University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Princeton University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Princeton, NJ so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Princeton University , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Princeton weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Princeton University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Princeton University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Princeton University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Princeton University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Princeton if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Princeton University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Princeton University ?

Below is a list of every Princeton University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Princeton University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Princeton University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Princeton University students!

What is city Princeton, NJ like?

Princeton is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Princeton University .

Who are the tour guides for Princeton University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Princeton University . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Princeton University tours:

Princeton University , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Princeton University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Princeton and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Princeton University in person.

10:04
A day in my life @ princeton university
Natashia Neckles Campus
Follow me around for a typical day of class as a sophomore at Princeton University! I've written a detailed blog post with TONS of tips on college admissions, so check it out here: https://themillennialstate.com/makeittotheivyleague/ Also check out my YouTube channel Natashia Alexandra (http://www.youtube.com/c/TheMillennialState), and keep up with my life at Princeton on insta @natashia.alexandra!
08:58
Freshman dorm tour // princeton university
Natashia Neckles Dorms
Here is a tour of my freshman dorm at Whitman College! I've written a detailed blog post with TONS of tips on college admissions, so check it out here: https://themillennialstate.com/makeittotheivyleague/ Also check out my YouTube channel Natashia Alexandra (http://www.youtube.com/c/TheMillennialState), and keep up with my life at Princeton on insta @natashia.alexandra!
07:47
What's in my backpack at princeton university!
Natashia Neckles Academics
Here I tell you guys what my daily essentials are for getting through the day at Princeton! I go through everything in my backpack with you as I sit in my freshman dorm in my residential college. I've written a detailed blog post with TONS of tips on college admissions, so check it out here: https://themillennialstate.com/makeittotheivyleague/ Also check out my YouTube channel Natashia Alexandra (http://www.youtube.com/c/TheMillennialState), and keep up with my life at Princeton on insta @natashia.alexandra!
09:04
How i wrote the common application essay that got me into princeton
Natashia Neckles Academics
Here is my best advice for how to write a stellar common app essay! I've written a detailed blog post with TONS of tips on college admissions, so check it out here: https://themillennialstate.com/makeittotheivyleague/ Also check out my YouTube channel Natashia Alexandra (http://www.youtube.com/c/TheMillennialState), and keep up with my life at Princeton on insta @natashia.alexandra!
06:29
Don't make this mistake.
Natashia Neckles Academics
THIS is what you need to know to have a stellar common application! Check out my YouTube channel Natashia Alexandra, and keep up with my life at Princeton on insta @natashia.alexandra!
06:09
What i made sure to do after clicking send!
Natashia Neckles Academics
Here's some advice for your next steps after you've finished submitting all of your college applications! I've written a detailed blog post with TONS of tips on college admissions, so check it out here: https://themillennialstate.com/makeittotheivyleague/ Also check out my YouTube channel Natashia Alexandra (http://www.youtube.com/c/TheMillennialState), and keep up with my life at Princeton on insta @natashia.alexandra!
15:03
How to get into the ivy league - advice from princeton and harvard students
Natashia Neckles Interview
Here's our best advice on how to stand out in the college application process and get into the school of your dreams! I've written a detailed blog post with even MORE details about college admissions, so check it out here: https://themillennialstate.com/makeittotheivyleague/ Also check out my YouTube channel Natashia Alexandra (http://www.youtube.com/c/TheMillennialState), and keep up with my life at Princeton on insta @natashia.alexandra!
07:56
Unexpected college must-haves for freshman year!
Natashia Neckles Dorms
These are some items that I think it's really great to have as you enter college! ***UPDATE: Be aware though that you actually can get in trouble for even having candles so be careful!*** I've written a detailed blog post with LOTS of details about college admissions, so check it out here: https://themillennialstate.com/makeittotheivyleague/ Also check out my YouTube channel Natashia Alexandra (http://www.youtube.com/c/TheMillennialState), and keep up with my life at Princeton on insta @natashia.alexandra!
