Georgetown University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Georgetown University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Georgetown University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Georgetown University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Georgetown University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Georgetown University campus by taking you around Washington. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Georgetown University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Georgetown University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Georgetown University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Georgetown University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Georgetown University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Georgetown University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Georgetown University ?

For your convenience, below is a list of Georgetown University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Georgetown University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Georgetown University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Georgetown University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Georgetown University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Georgetown University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Georgetown University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Georgetown University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Georgetown University . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Georgetown University and Washington during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:35
Mack tells you why he chose georgetown
Academics
Mack chose Georgetown because of the location. Being close to D.C. is a great bonus and coming from a small town, Washington has so much to offer to students. His interests are in International Relations so putting yourself near the heart of all things politics is key.
00:50
Leah explains her favorite/least favorite parts of georgetown as an international student
Academics
Favorite thing: There is a huge international community here at Georgetown with a huge emphasis on race. Students are all willing to help those who are new to the process. Least favorite thing: Adjusting to the whole new environment with new traditions and language is always going to be difficult. Having friends that are willing to help make it so much easier.
00:25
"i think the student body is incredible"
The student body is incredible, full of a ton of open and collaborative people.All in all, Georgetown is a really happy place.
01:17
Pricilla breaks down the dining options at georgetown
Food
There are plenty of options for food at Georgetown. Leo's is the dining hall on campus, with both an upstairs and downstairs. The food is all purchased via meal swipes. You get three meal swipes a day for your choice of food. Chick Fil A is not on meal swipe but is always a great place to grab some awesome chicken.
01:40
Camrny shows you her favorite spot to study in the healey family student center
Academics
The Healey Family Student Center is Camryn's favorite place to study. A brand new building is designed to accommodate the student's needs. Rent out a study room or find a space in the hallways. The Hilltops is a cafe bar where you can grab a quick snack as you study.
01:18
"do you have any advice for prospective students?"
Campus
Why did you choose Georgetown? On my visit to Georgetown, I wasn't quite sure where I wanted to be and what I wanted to do. The people here at Georgetown helped me along the process and made me feel comfortable here.
01:43
Camryn and leah talk about the nightlife at georgetown!
A typical night out for a student at Georgetown can mean many things. There are always pre-games with friends on campus and then after students commonly head out to the bars or restaurants for the latter part of the night.
00:27
Views from the georgetown farmer's market!
Food
The Georgetown Farmers Market is a fresh fruit and food market. The range of options is amazing, held every Wednesday come on by to grab a pizza, bubble tea, and much much more.
00:52
"what do you guys think of the student body at georgetown?"
The student body at Georgetown is ad diverse as it can get anywhere. Just take a look around and you'll find an amazing group of people to make friends with.
00:17
Late night food?
Food
If you and your friends are looking for food late at night there are tons of options around campus including falafel!!
