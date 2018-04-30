Sign Up
Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Johns Hopkins University (JHU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Johns Hopkins University (JHU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Johns Hopkins University (JHU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) campus by taking you around Baltimore. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Johns Hopkins University (JHU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Johns Hopkins University (JHU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Johns Hopkins University (JHU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Johns Hopkins University (JHU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Johns Hopkins University (JHU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Johns Hopkins University (JHU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Johns Hopkins University (JHU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Johns Hopkins University (JHU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Johns Hopkins University (JHU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Johns Hopkins University (JHU) and Baltimore during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:17
Welcome to johns hopkins!!!!
Campus
WELCOME TO JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY!! Lisa will take you around campus and give you insight on what it's like to be a Hopkins Blue Jay!
00:36
Walk through campus with lisa!
Campus
Lisa tells you how big Homewood campus is and how Hopkins is split into undergraduate and graduate campuses throughout Baltimore
00:17
Keyser quad - the centre of hopkins!
Campus
Take a look around Keyser Quad, the heart of Hopkins campus! A lot of traditions/festivities such as Lighting of the Quads (a pre-exam winter festivity) are held here. \\
00:30
What's the weather like in baltimore?
Definitely be ready to experience all four seasons in Baltimore and DON'T FORGET TO PACK YOUR UMBRELLA!!
01:02
Sudgie loves hopkins (and popeyes!!!)
Campus
Sudgie talks about her favourite classes this semester and why she chose Hopkins while enjoying some quality fried chicken from Popeyes.
00:22
Breezeway
Campus
All students are said to walk through the Breezeway at least once throughout the day since it's the central area of campus. It also offers an amazing view of campus and the engineering quad!
00:31
Freshman quad
Campus
The Freshman Quad is the central location of most dorms and the main dining hall for first year students. It's super close to the Rec Centre and the library!
01:26
Collete walks you through her freshman dorm in wolman hall
Dorms
Collete gives you an exclusive tour of her suite in Wolman Hall and explains all the reasons why she LOVES her Freshman dorm!!
00:15
Check out the wolman hall common rooms!
Dorms
Check out the Wolman Hall common room - one of Collete's favourite parts about living in Wolman! Every floor has its own common room that serves as a hang-out area for students.
00:30
Kat shows you around amrii
Dorms
AMRII (Alumni Memorial Residence Hall) is one of the two traditional style Freshman campus dorms. Kat gives you a brief look around her room that she shares with her roommate! AMRI and AMRII are considered to be more "social" since all of the floors are connected by stairs and has a more "open" layout. A lot of people will keep their doors open for neighbours and friends to swing by and hang out!
