Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Princeton University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Princeton University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Princeton University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Princeton University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Princeton University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Princeton University campus by taking you around Princeton. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Princeton University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Princeton University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Princeton University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Princeton University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Princeton University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Princeton University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Princeton University ?

For your convenience, below is a list of Princeton University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Princeton University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Princeton University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Princeton University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Princeton University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Princeton University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Princeton University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Princeton University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Princeton University . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Princeton University and Princeton during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
10:04
A day in my life @ princeton university
Natashia Neckles Campus
Follow me around for a typical day of class as a sophomore at Princeton University! I've written a detailed blog post with TONS of tips on college admissions, so check it out here: https://themillennialstate.com/makeittotheivyleague/ Also check out my YouTube channel Natashia Alexandra (http://www.youtube.com/c/TheMillennialState), and keep up with my life at Princeton on insta @natashia.alexandra!
08:58
Freshman dorm tour // princeton university
Natashia Neckles Dorms
Here is a tour of my freshman dorm at Whitman College! I've written a detailed blog post with TONS of tips on college admissions, so check it out here: https://themillennialstate.com/makeittotheivyleague/ Also check out my YouTube channel Natashia Alexandra (http://www.youtube.com/c/TheMillennialState), and keep up with my life at Princeton on insta @natashia.alexandra!
07:47
What's in my backpack at princeton university!
Natashia Neckles Academics
Here I tell you guys what my daily essentials are for getting through the day at Princeton! I go through everything in my backpack with you as I sit in my freshman dorm in my residential college. I've written a detailed blog post with TONS of tips on college admissions, so check it out here: https://themillennialstate.com/makeittotheivyleague/ Also check out my YouTube channel Natashia Alexandra (http://www.youtube.com/c/TheMillennialState), and keep up with my life at Princeton on insta @natashia.alexandra!
09:04
How i wrote the common application essay that got me into princeton
Natashia Neckles Academics
Here is my best advice for how to write a stellar common app essay! I've written a detailed blog post with TONS of tips on college admissions, so check it out here: https://themillennialstate.com/makeittotheivyleague/ Also check out my YouTube channel Natashia Alexandra (http://www.youtube.com/c/TheMillennialState), and keep up with my life at Princeton on insta @natashia.alexandra!
06:29
Don't make this mistake.
Natashia Neckles Academics
THIS is what you need to know to have a stellar common application! Check out my YouTube channel Natashia Alexandra, and keep up with my life at Princeton on insta @natashia.alexandra!
06:09
What i made sure to do after clicking send!
Natashia Neckles Academics
Here's some advice for your next steps after you've finished submitting all of your college applications! I've written a detailed blog post with TONS of tips on college admissions, so check it out here: https://themillennialstate.com/makeittotheivyleague/ Also check out my YouTube channel Natashia Alexandra (http://www.youtube.com/c/TheMillennialState), and keep up with my life at Princeton on insta @natashia.alexandra!
15:03
How to get into the ivy league - advice from princeton and harvard students
Natashia Neckles Interview
Here's our best advice on how to stand out in the college application process and get into the school of your dreams! I've written a detailed blog post with even MORE details about college admissions, so check it out here: https://themillennialstate.com/makeittotheivyleague/ Also check out my YouTube channel Natashia Alexandra (http://www.youtube.com/c/TheMillennialState), and keep up with my life at Princeton on insta @natashia.alexandra!
07:56
Unexpected college must-haves for freshman year!
Natashia Neckles Dorms
These are some items that I think it's really great to have as you enter college! ***UPDATE: Be aware though that you actually can get in trouble for even having candles so be careful!*** I've written a detailed blog post with LOTS of details about college admissions, so check it out here: https://themillennialstate.com/makeittotheivyleague/ Also check out my YouTube channel Natashia Alexandra (http://www.youtube.com/c/TheMillennialState), and keep up with my life at Princeton on insta @natashia.alexandra!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved