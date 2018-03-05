Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Syracuse University (SU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Syracuse University (SU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 49 tour videos for Syracuse University (SU), so you can expect to spend between 147 to 245 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Syracuse University (SU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Syracuse University (SU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Syracuse University (SU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Syracuse University (SU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Syracuse, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Syracuse University (SU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Syracuse weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Syracuse University (SU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Syracuse University (SU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Syracuse University (SU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Syracuse University (SU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Syracuse if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Syracuse University (SU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Syracuse University (SU)?

Below is a list of every Syracuse University (SU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Syracuse University (SU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Syracuse University (SU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Syracuse University (SU) students!

What is city Syracuse, NY like?

Syracuse is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Syracuse University (SU).

Who are the tour guides for Syracuse University (SU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Syracuse University (SU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Syracuse University (SU) tours:

Syracuse University (SU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Syracuse University (SU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Syracuse and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Syracuse University (SU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:17
Meet melanie! she shows you the quad!
Campus
When it's warm out you can find the majority of the students hanging out on the quad/doing their homework/sitting on the grass etc. The quad is one of the main parts on campus (however the promenade is still the central part). If you have classes in HBC or any of the science buildings you will have to walk through the quad almost every day!
00:39
Faq with melanie!
Campus
Syracuse winters are known to be brutal. Syracuse was ranked the #1 snowiest city in America. However, our school spirit makes up for the mild hypothermia that you may get when outside. #bleedorange
00:41
Melanie shows you around bird library!
Food
Bird Library is one of the two libraries on campus. Bird is open 24/7 and has a cafe on the first floor. Students often camp out in Bird and even spend their nights here (especially during midterms and finals!)
00:21
Welcome to the newhouse school of public communications!
Academics
Syracuse University is known for its amazing communications program. Newhouse School of Public communications #1 in the nation for communications (undergrad) and journalism (graduate) programs! Some famous alumni that have went here are Dick Clark, Bob Costas, Marv Albert etc.
00:27
Mel shows you the schine underground
Campus
Schine Underground is home to many on campus concerts and activity fairs! New students often don't know that this place exists, however if you follow the labyrinth- like stairs in the middle of the student center you will end up at Schine Underground!
00:21
West campus and starbucks!
Food
Although most if not all SU students are huge fans of Dunkin Donuts, the West Campus Starbucks is a life saver! This Starbucks location accepts your student ID card as a type of payment and is a 5 minute walk from most freshman dorms!
00:25
Bbb gym!
Dorms
The BBB gym is attached to the residence hall so you don't have to go outside in the brutal winters to get to the work out facility. Other gyms on campus include the Women's Building, Archibald, Marshall Square mall gym, Ernie etc. To get inside the gyms you nee dot bring your student ID and other swipe in or sign in by hand before entering the facility!
00:28
Hungry? check out the brockway dining hall
Food
The Brockway dining hall is connected to the rest of the building so you don't have to go outside if you're feeling hungry! A different menu is served every day and all you need to get inside is your student ID card. The only downside to this dining hall is the fact that it closes at 7:30 pm, however the rest of the dining halls on campus stay open until 9 pm daily. (PS. During finals week all dining halls stay open until midnight!)
00:07
All good things must come to an end!
Campus
Always remember, GO ORANGE!!
00:16
Welcome to syracuse university!
Campus
Hey, CampusReel. My name is Elizabeth, and I am so excited to show you around my 2nd home, Syracuse University in central upstate New York.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved