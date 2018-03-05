How long do Syracuse University (SU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 49 tour videos for Syracuse University (SU), so you can expect to spend between 147 to 245 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Syracuse University (SU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Syracuse University (SU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Syracuse University (SU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Syracuse University (SU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Syracuse, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Syracuse University (SU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Syracuse weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Syracuse University (SU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Syracuse University (SU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Syracuse University (SU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Syracuse University (SU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Syracuse if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Syracuse University (SU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Syracuse University (SU)?

Below is a list of every Syracuse University (SU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Syracuse University (SU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Syracuse University (SU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Syracuse University (SU) students!

What is city Syracuse, NY like?

Syracuse is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Syracuse University (SU).

Who are the tour guides for Syracuse University (SU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Syracuse University (SU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Syracuse University (SU) tours:

Syracuse University (SU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Syracuse University (SU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Syracuse and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Syracuse University (SU) in person.

