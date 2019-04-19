Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

CUNY Lehman College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do CUNY Lehman College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 30 tour videos for CUNY Lehman College, so you can expect to spend between 90 to 150 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of CUNY Lehman College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do CUNY Lehman College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your CUNY Lehman College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring CUNY Lehman College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Bronx, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at CUNY Lehman College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Bronx weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The CUNY Lehman College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do CUNY Lehman College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of CUNY Lehman College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because CUNY Lehman College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Bronx if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the CUNY Lehman College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at CUNY Lehman College?

Below is a list of every CUNY Lehman College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a CUNY Lehman College tour?

All CampusReel tours for CUNY Lehman College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see CUNY Lehman College students!

What is city Bronx, NY like?

Bronx is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at CUNY Lehman College.

Who are the tour guides for CUNY Lehman College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at CUNY Lehman College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of CUNY Lehman College tours:

CUNY Lehman College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if CUNY Lehman College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Bronx and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting CUNY Lehman College in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
02:46
Meet rakiye and get ready to join her has she takes you around lehman!
Rakiye Benjamin Campus
Welcome to CUNY Lehman College! Lehman is one of many CUNY campuses in New York City. Its 37-acre campus is conveniently located in the Bronx near the B, D and 4 trains, and several bus stops. Lehman College alum, Rakiye, who recently completed her degrees in English: Honors Creative Writing and a minor in Film & TV Studies is going to show you around the school's wide, open campus.
02:03
Rakiye talks about no housing on campus
Rakiye Benjamin Dorms
In New York City, a MetroCard is your lifeline. It's integral to getting around through public transportation. It's also important for Lehman students. The Lehman College campus isn't like that of a traditional college as there are no dorms/housing on campus. There is also a Residence Hall a few minutes away from campus; full-time students are applicable, but it can only accommodate up to about 20 people. This means that every student lives off-campus and commutes to school via bus, train, or car (or maybe a short walk). It works out for most attendees for convenience purposes.
01:45
How to feel like a part of lehman despite no dorms
Rakiye Benjamin Dorms
Despite its large and diverse student body, a lot of people at Lehman don't get involved and take advantage of all that the school has to offer. Since no one lives on campus, some don't feel connected to the school or see a reason to hang around when classes are over. There's a simple solution to forming a connection and not missing out: Join a club.
04:06
Rakiye shows you around the lehman art gallery!
Rakiye Benjamin Campus
The Lehman Art Gallery is, as the name implies, an art gallery. It's a public gallery located on campus open to students and non-students alike! The theme of the exhibition is changed every few months, but the current exhibit in this video is called "Mediums of Exchange."
05:19
Rakiye shows you around the speech and theater building
Rakiye Benjamin Academics
The Speech and Theater building is where the artsy theater students have their classes. It's also where classes are held for those interested in linguistics, speech and language pathology or anything similar. It is home to the Lovinger Theater where dance recitals, concerts and poetry jams are sometimes held. In the basement, you can find a black box theater, also known as "The Studio Theater," and a Speech and Hearing Center for those with speech impediments or hearing impairments.
06:28
Rakiye shows you around the music building (like a creep)
Rakiye Benjamin Academics
Lehman's Music Building is more than just a building where classes are held for its musically inclined students. Within it are also various rooms that are favored spots for student clubs and organizations to hold their major events.
05:43
Classrooms and lecture halls in carman hall
Rakiye Benjamin Academics
Carman Hall is home to the humanities. English, Literature, History, Politics, and Philosophy classes take place here. Film and Journalism classrooms and labs are also in the basement and cellar.
01:36
Rakiye tells you more about classes at lehman and student_professor relationships
Rakiye Benjamin Academics
Many of the professors at Lehman are very understanding and considerate of their students. They are always available through email or scheduled office hours. Some even help students find cheaper alternatives to the required textbooks for their classes. Most classes also encourage discussion and asking questions.
04:57
Let's talk some more about film classes
Rakiye Benjamin Academics
The film major is one of the rarest, but most interesting majors at Lehman. There are limited professors in the department, but the few are all very personable and find a way to make each class rewarding and engaging.
08:14
English, english english! english major, english honors (ehp), english awards. let's talk.
Rakiye Benjamin Academics
"Welcome to the English Department at Lehman College, CUNY. We are a vibrant community of readers, writers, scholars, and professionals made up of students and faculty from the Bronx, New York City, and the surrounding tri-state area." - Department Chair. English is a stressful, but rewarding major chosen by passionate and dedicated students. A surefire way to gain professional credit and showcase your advanced research, analysis and writing skills for the work world is by joining the English Honors Program.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved