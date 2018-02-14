How long do Lehigh University tours last?

Lehigh University has about 114 tour videos available, so you can expect to spend between 342 to 570 minutes total watching content.

Where do Lehigh University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Lehigh University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Lehigh University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Bethlehem, PA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Lehigh University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Bethlehem weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Lehigh University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Lehigh University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Lehigh University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Lehigh University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Bethlehem if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Lehigh University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Lehigh University?

Below is a list of every Lehigh University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Lehigh University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Lehigh University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Lehigh University students!

What is city Bethlehem, PA like?

Bethlehem is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Lehigh University.

Who are the tour guides for Lehigh University on CampusReel?

Multiple tour guides are available at Lehigh University.

Summary and Overview of Lehigh University tours:

Lehigh University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Lehigh University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Bethlehem and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Lehigh University in person.

