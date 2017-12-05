How long do Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 48 tour videos for Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), so you can expect to spend between 144 to 240 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Pittsburgh, PA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Pittsburgh weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Pittsburgh if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)?

Below is a list of every Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) students!

What is city Pittsburgh, PA like?

Pittsburgh is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).

Who are the tour guides for Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) tours:

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Pittsburgh and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) in person.

