American University (AU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do American University (AU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 60 tour videos for American University (AU), so you can expect to spend between 180 to 300 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of American University (AU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do American University (AU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your American University (AU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring American University (AU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Washington, DC so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at American University (AU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Washington weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The American University (AU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do American University (AU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of American University (AU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because American University (AU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Washington if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the American University (AU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at American University (AU)?

Below is a list of every American University (AU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a American University (AU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for American University (AU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see American University (AU) students!

What is city Washington, DC like?

Washington is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at American University (AU).

Who are the tour guides for American University (AU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at American University (AU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of American University (AU) tours:

American University (AU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if American University (AU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Washington and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting American University (AU) in person.

Meet yeabsera and alex! hear why they chose au.
AU is a top 10 school for international studies. You'll find a ton of students interested in this discipline, and going to school in Washington D.C. is the PERFECT location for this subject. You'll also hear Alex talk about the diversity of American University, which was one of his primary reason for choosing to attend.
01:17
Walk through campus and hear about some important landmarks
Campus
American University's main quad is officially called the Eric Friedheim Quadrangle. It is formed by the School of Communications, School of International Relations, the library, and a number of other buildings!
00:25
Pit stop in american's main quad
Campus
Most classes are located in buildings that form our main quadrangle. People also hang out here on nice, sunny days!
00:34
Inside terrace dining room
Food
You'll find that students have mixed reviews for the Terrace Dining Room (TDR). It's reliable, and if you're pressed for time it's a great option. However, if you're looking for delicious cuisine, it may not be your first choice.
00:19
A typical breakfast at the terrace dining room
Food
TDR is our acronym for the Terrace Dining Room. 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th semester students that live on campus are required to be on a meal plan, but if you live off campus you do not need one. Meal swipes can be used at many locations, including P.O.D. Market, Subway, Pi & Fry, elevation Burger, and other options!
00:22
A brief look inside terrace dining hall
Food
Terrace Dining Hall (TDR) is a reliable and popular option for students living on campus.
00:15
Heading into the mary graydon center for some grub.
Food
The Mary Graydon Center is a focal point on campus and a primary location for students, faculty and staff to gather to work on a special project or simply have a meal together while enjoying a break from their studies and projects.
01:05
Describe your typical friday night.
Washington D.C. plays a huge role in the social scene and nightlife at AU. There are nearly 700,000 people in this metropolitan area and thousands of bar and restaurant options. AU does have greek life options, however what you make of it is up to you. You can absolutely have a social life and not be in a fraternity or sorority.
00:41
How's the food on campus?
Food
There are food and cafe options all over campus! However, if you can't find what you're looking for on campus, I guarantee it's a quick bus ride away in D.C.!
01:06
What's your favorite and least favorite part of au?
A lot of students LOVE how diverse AU is. The college, and city, is truly a melting pot of cultures and backgrounds. Downsides? Relying on shuttle and public transport services means you won't always get where you're going quickly, but at least it's cheap!
