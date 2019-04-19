Sign Up
CUNY Lehman College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are CUNY Lehman College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. CUNY Lehman College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of CUNY Lehman College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the CUNY Lehman College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the CUNY Lehman College campus by taking you around Bronx. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a CUNY Lehman College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit CUNY Lehman College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of CUNY Lehman College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the CUNY Lehman College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting CUNY Lehman College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting CUNY Lehman College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at CUNY Lehman College?

For your convenience, below is a list of CUNY Lehman College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a CUNY Lehman College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring CUNY Lehman College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting CUNY Lehman College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the CUNY Lehman College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a CUNY Lehman College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a CUNY Lehman College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting CUNY Lehman College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour CUNY Lehman College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience CUNY Lehman College and Bronx during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

02:46
Meet rakiye and get ready to join her has she takes you around lehman!
Rakiye Benjamin Campus
Welcome to CUNY Lehman College! Lehman is one of many CUNY campuses in New York City. Its 37-acre campus is conveniently located in the Bronx near the B, D and 4 trains, and several bus stops. Lehman College alum, Rakiye, who recently completed her degrees in English: Honors Creative Writing and a minor in Film & TV Studies is going to show you around the school's wide, open campus.
02:03
Rakiye talks about no housing on campus
Rakiye Benjamin Dorms
In New York City, a MetroCard is your lifeline. It's integral to getting around through public transportation. It's also important for Lehman students. The Lehman College campus isn't like that of a traditional college as there are no dorms/housing on campus. There is also a Residence Hall a few minutes away from campus; full-time students are applicable, but it can only accommodate up to about 20 people. This means that every student lives off-campus and commutes to school via bus, train, or car (or maybe a short walk). It works out for most attendees for convenience purposes.
01:45
How to feel like a part of lehman despite no dorms
Rakiye Benjamin Dorms
Despite its large and diverse student body, a lot of people at Lehman don't get involved and take advantage of all that the school has to offer. Since no one lives on campus, some don't feel connected to the school or see a reason to hang around when classes are over. There's a simple solution to forming a connection and not missing out: Join a club.
04:06
Rakiye shows you around the lehman art gallery!
Rakiye Benjamin Campus
The Lehman Art Gallery is, as the name implies, an art gallery. It's a public gallery located on campus open to students and non-students alike! The theme of the exhibition is changed every few months, but the current exhibit in this video is called "Mediums of Exchange."
05:19
Rakiye shows you around the speech and theater building
Rakiye Benjamin Academics
The Speech and Theater building is where the artsy theater students have their classes. It's also where classes are held for those interested in linguistics, speech and language pathology or anything similar. It is home to the Lovinger Theater where dance recitals, concerts and poetry jams are sometimes held. In the basement, you can find a black box theater, also known as "The Studio Theater," and a Speech and Hearing Center for those with speech impediments or hearing impairments.
06:28
Rakiye shows you around the music building (like a creep)
Rakiye Benjamin Academics
Lehman's Music Building is more than just a building where classes are held for its musically inclined students. Within it are also various rooms that are favored spots for student clubs and organizations to hold their major events.
05:43
Classrooms and lecture halls in carman hall
Rakiye Benjamin Academics
Carman Hall is home to the humanities. English, Literature, History, Politics, and Philosophy classes take place here. Film and Journalism classrooms and labs are also in the basement and cellar.
01:36
Rakiye tells you more about classes at lehman and student_professor relationships
Rakiye Benjamin Academics
Many of the professors at Lehman are very understanding and considerate of their students. They are always available through email or scheduled office hours. Some even help students find cheaper alternatives to the required textbooks for their classes. Most classes also encourage discussion and asking questions.
04:57
Let's talk some more about film classes
Rakiye Benjamin Academics
The film major is one of the rarest, but most interesting majors at Lehman. There are limited professors in the department, but the few are all very personable and find a way to make each class rewarding and engaging.
08:14
English, english english! english major, english honors (ehp), english awards. let's talk.
Rakiye Benjamin Academics
"Welcome to the English Department at Lehman College, CUNY. We are a vibrant community of readers, writers, scholars, and professionals made up of students and faculty from the Bronx, New York City, and the surrounding tri-state area." - Department Chair. English is a stressful, but rewarding major chosen by passionate and dedicated students. A surefire way to gain professional credit and showcase your advanced research, analysis and writing skills for the work world is by joining the English Honors Program.
