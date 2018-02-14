Lehigh University
2024 Lehigh University Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at Lehigh University?
What type of housing does Lehigh University provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Lehigh University, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|54.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|13.0
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|11.0
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|18.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|4.0
What are the dorms like at Lehigh University?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Lehigh University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Lehigh University, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Lehigh University feel like home!
- Rathbone Hall Dorm at Lehigh University
- Lehigh University Dorm at Lehigh University
- University Center Dorm at Lehigh University
- Murray H. Goodman Campus Dorm at Lehigh University
- 87 Upper Sayre Park Rd Dorm at Lehigh University
- Taylor Gymnasium Dorm at Lehigh University
- Grace Hall Dorm at Lehigh University
- Williams Hall Dorm at Lehigh University
- Alpha Gamma Delta Dorm at Lehigh University
- Baker's Junction - Lehigh University Dining Services Dorm at Lehigh University
- Hotel Bethlehem Dorm at Lehigh University
- Memorial Dr W Dorm at Lehigh University
- College of Business and Economics Dorm at Lehigh University
- Alumni Memorial Bldg Office of Admissions Dorm at Lehigh University
- Linderman Library Dorm at Lehigh University
- La Lupita Dorm at Lehigh University
- Farrington Square Dorm at Lehigh University
- E.W. Fairchild-Martindale Library Dorm at Lehigh University
- P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science Dorm at Lehigh University
- Rauch Business Center Dorm at Lehigh University
- The Goosemen Dorm at Lehigh University
- Lehigh University Art Galleries Dorm at Lehigh University
- Zoellner Arts Center Dorm at Lehigh University
- Hawk's Nest Dorm at Lehigh University
- E.W. Fairchild-Martindale Library and Computing Center Dorm at Lehigh University
What are the dimensions of Lehigh University dorm rooms?
The Lehigh University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Lehigh University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Lehigh University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
