Lehigh University

2024 Lehigh University Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at Lehigh University?

What type of housing does Lehigh University provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Lehigh University, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 54.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true 13.0
Fraternity Housing true 11.0
Single-student Apartments true 18.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 4.0

What are the dorms like at Lehigh University?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Lehigh University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Lehigh University, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Lehigh University feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Lehigh University dorm rooms?

The Lehigh University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Lehigh University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Lehigh University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

03:08
Introduction
Eliza Wastcoat Dorms
Hello everyone! Welcome to my tour of Lehigh University. This is a little bit about me, how I ended up at Lehigh and what you guys should look out for when considering Lehigh for college!
01:02
Check out a typical lehigh dorm room!
Dorms
00:42
Emma and michelle show you their room!
Dorms
An inside look at what your freshman room might look like! They are pretty small, but Lehigh does a great job making sure you have enough room for your stuff! Each room has two twin size bed (that are high enough to store stuff underneath), two desks, and great closet space.
01:12
Anna takes you to the culinary house!
Dorms
The culinary house is one of the themed housing communities on campus. Themed housing communities allow students to live an on-campus house based on a common interest they have with other students. It's a great way to find a family here on campus. Anyone can apply to start a themed housing community or apply to live in one.
00:49
Meet melissa & sarah! and get ready to experience lehigh through their eyes
Dorms
00:28
Jackie shows you her room in the culinary house!
Dorms
The culinary house is one of the themed housing communities on campus. Themed housing communities allow students to live an on-campus house based on a common interest they have with other students. It's a great way to find a family here on campus. Anyone can apply to start a themed housing community or apply to live in one.

Lehigh University 87 Upper Sayre Park Rd

03:08
Introduction
Eliza Wastcoat Dorms
Hello everyone! Welcome to my tour of Lehigh University. This is a little bit about me, how I ended up at Lehigh and what you guys should look out for when considering Lehigh for college!

Lehigh University Alpha Gamma Delta

00:42
Emma and michelle show you their room!
Dorms
An inside look at what your freshman room might look like! They are pretty small, but Lehigh does a great job making sure you have enough room for your stuff! Each room has two twin size bed (that are high enough to store stuff underneath), two desks, and great closet space.
