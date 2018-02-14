What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at Lehigh University?

What type of housing does Lehigh University provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Lehigh University, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms true 54.0 Women's Dorms true - Men's Dorms true - Sorority Housing true 13.0 Fraternity Housing true 11.0 Single-student Apartments true 18.0 Married Student Apartments true - Special Houses for Disable Students true - Special Houses for International Students true - Cooperative Houses true - Other Housing Type true 4.0

What are the dorms like at Lehigh University?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Lehigh University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Lehigh University, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Lehigh University feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Lehigh University dorm rooms?

The Lehigh University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Lehigh University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Lehigh University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours: