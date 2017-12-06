Sign Up
University of Rochester Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Rochester virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Rochester is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Rochester virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Rochester vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Rochester campus by taking you around Rochester. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Rochester virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Rochester in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Rochester is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Rochester people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Rochester and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Rochester in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Rochester?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Rochester places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Rochester virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Rochester on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Rochester in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Rochester virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Rochester virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Rochester virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Rochester in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Rochester. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Rochester and Rochester during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

The Eastman Quadrangle is named for University benefactor and Eastman Kodak founder George Eastman. The centerpiece of the River Campus, the "Quad," is the academic home of the Faculty of Arts, Sciences and Engineering, defined by the original River Campus buildings—including the landmark Rush Rhees Library—that were opened to students in 1930. The River Campus is also home to Simon Business School and the Warner School of Education.
The original 1930 Library building faces the Eastman Quadrangle and is built in the Greek Revival style. This part contains the University’s historic rooms, as well as the “old stacks” and the tower. When constructed, the architects assumed that the building would at some point require an addition. The substantial addition of 1969 was “wrapped around” the back and part of the sides of the original building. The addition is of a more modern style and can easily be differentiated from the original. The main entrance to the addition is on Library Road. This newer part of the Library has a more expansive atmosphere and a much larger stack area. Today it contains the Gleason Library, the IT center, the Department of Rare Books and Special Collections and much else. Its flexible space enables a variety of uses to evolve as needed.
Take a quick break to watch a mid-day student performance!
UR Makers is a fantastic new student group on campus dedicated to bridging the divide between art and technology. Students learn to work together as a team to make their ideas a reality. According to UR Makers’ president David Lippman, “Our goal is to just be a club that’s collaborative and interdisciplinary, where your skill level or your field of study doesn’t matter . We come together on Saturdays from three to five and make something cool that is not really strictly academic but at the same time isn’t just fanciful. It provides some value to the school community.”
Meal swipes grant you access to the dining halls, either Danforth or Douglass. As a freshman, you will have unlimited swipes! That’s like unlimited food! The dining halls open at 8:00 am for breakfast (Douglass on weekdays, Danforth on weekends). Lunch usually lasts from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm while dinner takes place from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. You can swipe into a dining hall as many times as you would like during these times. There are a few other uses for swipes. At Meliora Grab and Go, you can use one swipe for a sandwich, salad, parfait, or soup with a fruit, drink, and a cookie. At the Pit, you can use one swipe for pizza, salad bar, or grill items from 8:00 to 10:00 pm. At Rocky’s, you can use one swipe for a sandwich, a drink, and a bag of chips from 8:00 to 10:00 pm. You get about seven guest swipes as well for visitors. So the negative of swipes are the restrictions on variety and the restrictions on time.
Digital technology is changing how we do everything. More than ever, it is important to be a critical consumer and educated producer of digital media. Sometimes known as new media, digital media consists of computer-based, networked technologies that represent and imagine the world. It is the new standard for literacy in the 21st century. At Rochester, the digital media studies (DMS) major incorporates history, theory, analysis, and production of digital media from its two principal axes: science and technology, and art and humanities.
Sage Art Center houses the Studio Art program of the Dept. of Art and Art History at the University of Rochester. Sage provides access to the resources and facilities required to create, exhibit, and critique student art. Additional support is provided by faculty and staff who guide students through their artistic practice. From casual interest to intensive investigation, our program accommodates all students who wish to incorporate art into their range of experience and interests. Students individualize their experience at Sage by sampling our course offerings broadly or by focusing on medium-specific classes. Our semester-long Art New York program provides students the opportunity to experience the New York City art world through classes and internships. Studio Art Majors are vital participants in Rochester’s growing art scene and contribute significantly to culture here on campus. Senior majors receive their own studio space for the year and often serve as teaching assistants for their favorite courses.
The Art/Music Library is home to various collections, including more than 10,000 DVDs; 90,000 books and journals on the visual arts, art theory, architecture, photography and music; 1,500 musical scores; 3,000 CDs; over 300 artists’ books, almost 200 videogames and 8 gaming systems. There are two viewing rooms, plus viewing stations, scanners, Macs and PCs, large study tables, and smaller carrels for studying.
Many of our volunteers help us advance the University’s mission in the spirit of philanthropy. Donors who support the University of Rochester or one of its schools or units share a common characteristic—the desire to make a difference. We have a number of opportunities that offer volunteers a chance to share the story of why they give, promote giving opportunities via social media, thank donors, and more.
As a central location for campus life, Wilson Commons provides space for meetings, special events, relaxation, recreation, and dining throughout its five floors. The building also provides office space to the Office of the Dean of Students and many student organizations.
