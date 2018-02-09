Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

American University (AU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are American University (AU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. American University (AU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of American University (AU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the American University (AU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the American University (AU) campus by taking you around Washington. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a American University (AU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit American University (AU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of American University (AU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the American University (AU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting American University (AU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting American University (AU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at American University (AU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of American University (AU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a American University (AU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring American University (AU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting American University (AU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the American University (AU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a American University (AU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a American University (AU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting American University (AU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour American University (AU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience American University (AU) and Washington during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:17
Meet yeabsera and alex! hear why they chose au.
AU is a top 10 school for international studies. You'll find a ton of students interested in this discipline, and going to school in Washington D.C. is the PERFECT location for this subject. You'll also hear Alex talk about the diversity of American University, which was one of his primary reason for choosing to attend.
01:17
Walk through campus and hear about some important landmarks
Campus
American University's main quad is officially called the Eric Friedheim Quadrangle. It is formed by the School of Communications, School of International Relations, the library, and a number of other buildings!
00:25
Pit stop in american's main quad
Campus
Most classes are located in buildings that form our main quadrangle. People also hang out here on nice, sunny days!
00:34
Inside terrace dining room
Food
You'll find that students have mixed reviews for the Terrace Dining Room (TDR). It's reliable, and if you're pressed for time it's a great option. However, if you're looking for delicious cuisine, it may not be your first choice.
00:19
A typical breakfast at the terrace dining room
Food
TDR is our acronym for the Terrace Dining Room. 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th semester students that live on campus are required to be on a meal plan, but if you live off campus you do not need one. Meal swipes can be used at many locations, including P.O.D. Market, Subway, Pi & Fry, elevation Burger, and other options!
00:22
A brief look inside terrace dining hall
Food
Terrace Dining Hall (TDR) is a reliable and popular option for students living on campus.
00:15
Heading into the mary graydon center for some grub.
Food
The Mary Graydon Center is a focal point on campus and a primary location for students, faculty and staff to gather to work on a special project or simply have a meal together while enjoying a break from their studies and projects.
01:05
Describe your typical friday night.
Washington D.C. plays a huge role in the social scene and nightlife at AU. There are nearly 700,000 people in this metropolitan area and thousands of bar and restaurant options. AU does have greek life options, however what you make of it is up to you. You can absolutely have a social life and not be in a fraternity or sorority.
00:41
How's the food on campus?
Food
There are food and cafe options all over campus! However, if you can't find what you're looking for on campus, I guarantee it's a quick bus ride away in D.C.!
01:06
What's your favorite and least favorite part of au?
A lot of students LOVE how diverse AU is. The college, and city, is truly a melting pot of cultures and backgrounds. Downsides? Relying on shuttle and public transport services means you won't always get where you're going quickly, but at least it's cheap!
