Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) campus by taking you around Pittsburgh. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Carnegie Mellon University (CMU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) and Pittsburgh during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:42
Meet jai! and get ready to experience carnegie mellon university through his eyes
Campus
Jai is a senior at Carnegie Mellon University, Architect Major who is apart of almost everything on campus. He loves to do everything except academics and serves on board of tons of clubs and societies.
00:38
Check in with helen before she heads out for the day!
Campus
At CMU you can rent electronics from the library and return them when you are done with them. A great feature for when you have to film for a project or even just need to use a piece of tech you don't already own.
00:45
Jai shows you around the academic mall
Campus
The Academic Mall is the one stop shop for all things academic. Housing all the academic buildings it is surrounded by gorgeous lawns and beautiful buildings.
02:20
Take a tour of hunt library with jai!
Academics
The Hunt Library is one of the coolest designed building on campus. Constructed of only glass and metal it is the best place to go study and take a break. An Icon on campus it has a yogurt bar inside, tons of study spaces, and special floors based on how much you want to talk.
01:22
Jai gives you a tour of a typical lecture room at cmu!
Academics
This is a typical lecture hall at CMU. They vary by size and style, each room including blackboard projector and media center. This hall is one of the nicer lecture halls but they are all fairly similar to each other.
00:47
Helen shows you around tepper lecture hall
Academics
This is a typical lecture hall at CMU. They vary by size and style, each room including blackboard projector and media center. This hall is one of the nicer lecture halls but they are all fairly similar to each other.
00:34
Walk through "the cut" with jai!
The Cut is a space where the path literally cuts across the campus. Great for relaxing on a nice day and as Jai says, great for pictures.
00:45
Jai tells you about the gates center for computer science
Academics
The Gates Center is an extremely innovative and has all brand new tech and accessories. Lead Gold Certified for efficiency it is a great place to work collaboratively.
00:54
Welcome to the gates center for computer science!
Academics
Inside you'll see all the new tech and fun creative spaces for students to work and study. On the weekend's buildings lock for security so make sure to have your card with you.
00:59
Walk down the gates building helix with helen
Academics
The Helix is a spiral staircase that takes you to all the floors of the Gates Building. One of the fun things that people do is race each other down the helix after hours. Dont forget to get off when you need to or you'll end up at the bottom.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved