CAMPUSREEL

Dartmouth College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Dartmouth College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 64 tour videos for Dartmouth College , so you can expect to spend between 192 to 320 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Dartmouth College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Dartmouth College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Dartmouth College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Dartmouth College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Hanover, NH so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Dartmouth College , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Hanover weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Dartmouth College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Dartmouth College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Dartmouth College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Dartmouth College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Hanover if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Dartmouth College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Dartmouth College ?

Below is a list of every Dartmouth College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Dartmouth College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Dartmouth College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Dartmouth College students!

What is city Hanover, NH like?

Hanover is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Dartmouth College .

Who are the tour guides for Dartmouth College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Dartmouth College . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Dartmouth College tours:

Dartmouth College , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Dartmouth College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Hanover and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Dartmouth College in person.

00:09
A look at a day in joelle's life!
Campus
02:02
An inside look at joelle's room at dartmouth
Dorms
00:59
Joelle tells you about housing at dartmouth
Dorms
Students really have two places to live while at Dartmouth. Whether you live on campus or at the off-campus houses, each room will generally take the same shape and include a bed dressers and a few add-ons like shelves and maybe a desk.
00:21
Welcome to 'the green'!
Campus
While there is no quad at Dartmouth that connects the residential building they do have a great huge space called The Green!
01:17
Joelle shows you around 'the green'
Campus
How to Narrate Scenery Shots, With Joelle @ Dartmouth College: Even though Joelle is not physically in the shot, we love how she keeps the viewer engaged by contextualizing what the students are viewing in the shot. No need to pack the video with information, or get too technical with what you are describing. Pretend like a friend is asking you to show them around campus - what information would you feel the need to give them?
00:31
Hear what makes 'the green' a staple in the dartmouth community
Campus
The Green is a staple in the community because of its ability to bring together the community. On nice days you can find kids playing spike ball, frisbee and on occasion, there are farmers markets that set up in the green.
00:41
Next stop, the baker-berry library
Academics
00:31
An inside look at ffb (first floor berry)
Academics
00:08
On the way to novack cafe!
Food
00:20
"where you come when you want grim library food..."
Food
