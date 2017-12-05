How long do Dartmouth College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 64 tour videos for Dartmouth College , so you can expect to spend between 192 to 320 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Dartmouth College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Dartmouth College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Dartmouth College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Dartmouth College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Hanover, NH so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Dartmouth College , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Hanover weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Dartmouth College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Dartmouth College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Dartmouth College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Dartmouth College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Hanover if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Dartmouth College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Dartmouth College ?

What will I see on a Dartmouth College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Dartmouth College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Dartmouth College students!

What is city Hanover, NH like?

Hanover is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Dartmouth College .

Who are the tour guides for Dartmouth College on CampusReel?

Summary and Overview of Dartmouth College tours:

Dartmouth College , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Dartmouth College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Hanover and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Dartmouth College in person.

