Dartmouth College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Dartmouth College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Dartmouth College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Dartmouth College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Dartmouth College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Dartmouth College campus by taking you around Hanover. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Dartmouth College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Dartmouth College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Dartmouth College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Dartmouth College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Dartmouth College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Dartmouth College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Dartmouth College ?

For your convenience, below is a list of Dartmouth College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Dartmouth College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Dartmouth College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Dartmouth College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Dartmouth College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Dartmouth College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Dartmouth College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Dartmouth College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Dartmouth College . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Dartmouth College and Hanover during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:09
A look at a day in joelle's life!
Campus
02:02
An inside look at joelle's room at dartmouth
Dorms
00:59
Joelle tells you about housing at dartmouth
Dorms
Students really have two places to live while at Dartmouth. Whether you live on campus or at the off-campus houses, each room will generally take the same shape and include a bed dressers and a few add-ons like shelves and maybe a desk.
00:21
Welcome to 'the green'!
Campus
While there is no quad at Dartmouth that connects the residential building they do have a great huge space called The Green!
01:17
Joelle shows you around 'the green'
Campus
How to Narrate Scenery Shots, With Joelle @ Dartmouth College: Even though Joelle is not physically in the shot, we love how she keeps the viewer engaged by contextualizing what the students are viewing in the shot. No need to pack the video with information, or get too technical with what you are describing. Pretend like a friend is asking you to show them around campus - what information would you feel the need to give them?
00:31
Hear what makes 'the green' a staple in the dartmouth community
Campus
The Green is a staple in the community because of its ability to bring together the community. On nice days you can find kids playing spike ball, frisbee and on occasion, there are farmers markets that set up in the green.
00:41
Next stop, the baker-berry library
Academics
00:31
An inside look at ffb (first floor berry)
Academics
00:08
On the way to novack cafe!
Food
00:20
"where you come when you want grim library food..."
Food
