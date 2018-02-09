Sign Up
Yale University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Yale University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 67 tour videos for Yale University , so you can expect to spend between 201 to 335 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Yale University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Yale University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Yale University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Yale University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as New Haven, CT so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Yale University , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. New Haven weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Yale University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Yale University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Yale University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Yale University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore New Haven if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Yale University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Yale University ?

Below is a list of every Yale University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Yale University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Yale University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Yale University students!

What is city New Haven, CT like?

New Haven is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Yale University .

Who are the tour guides for Yale University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Yale University . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Yale University tours:

Yale University , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Yale University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, New Haven and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Yale University in person.

00:38
Meet harold! and get ready to experience yale, through his eyes
Academics
Hey Guys! My name is Harold and I'm super excited to show you guys what it means to be a part of the Yale Community. We are currently in Sterling Memorial Library, which is one of Yale's most impressive buildings, and my personal favorite!
00:56
Harold gives you a tour of ezra stiles college
Dorms
We are now walking through Ezra Stiles college, one of the residential colleges here at Yale. Ezra Stiles is known for having the best dining hall on campus, with some of the most amazing pizza you will ever have!
00:32
Harold admires some architecture on campus
Campus
One of my favorite things about Yale is the BEAUTIFUL architecture on Campus. Whenever I'm stressed out or just want some time to myself I love walking through campus and admiring the buildings.
00:25
Views from outside payne whitney gym!
Campus
Payne Whitney Gym is the largest gym at Yale. It is a 14 story building, with tons of different exercise facilities including dance studios, swimming pools, saunas and so much more!
01:23
Harold shows you one of the largest lecture halls at yale!
Academics
Welcome to Sheffield-Sterling-Strathcona Hall, one of the largest lecture halls on campus! The main auditorium in the building can hold 414 people, while the smaller seminar rooms where sections meet generally hold around 20-35 students. Its really awesome to be able to experience both the huge lecture hall settings, as well as smaller sections where you can really dig into the material!
00:36
Harold takes you through the becton engineering and applied science center
Academics
Welcome to the Becton Engineering and Applied Science Center! This is where many Engineering classes, as well at the CEID (Center for Engineering and Design)
00:34
A glimpse at the department of computer science
Academics
Welcome to Arthur K. Watson Hall. This is where all of the CompSci classes are held! The CompSci department has increasingly experienced collaborations with other disciplines at Yale, including psychology, business, statistics, music, medicine, physics and more.
01:14
Harold gives you a tour of rosenkranz hall- the polisci/public affairs building
Academics
Welcome to Rosenkranz Hall! As a Political Science major I spend a ton of time in this building, and have really grown to love the small class sizes offered in this building. Small, discussion based classes are a great way to dig into material that may be glossed over in a larger lecture-style class!
01:53
Harold breaks down the residential college system at yale
Dorms
Every year Freshmen get sorted into one of the 14 residential colleges. Most of the Freshmen do live on Old Campus; however, there is still a large Freshman community living in their actual college from the start of their Yale careers!
00:37
Views from benjamin franklin college
Dorms
Welcome to Benjamin Franklin College!
