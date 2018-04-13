How long do Drexel University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 63 tour videos for Drexel University , so you can expect to spend between 189 to 315 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Drexel University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Drexel University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Drexel University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Drexel University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Philadelphia, PA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Drexel University , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Philadelphia weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Drexel University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Drexel University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Drexel University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Drexel University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Philadelphia if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Drexel University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Drexel University ?

Below is a list of every Drexel University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Drexel University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Drexel University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Drexel University students!

What is city Philadelphia, PA like?

Philadelphia is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Drexel University .

Who are the tour guides for Drexel University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Drexel University . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Drexel University tours:

Drexel University , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Drexel University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Philadelphia and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Drexel University in person.

Check out these related virtual tours: