Drexel University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Drexel University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 63 tour videos for Drexel University , so you can expect to spend between 189 to 315 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Drexel University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Drexel University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Drexel University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Drexel University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Philadelphia, PA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Drexel University , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Philadelphia weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Drexel University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Drexel University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Drexel University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Drexel University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Philadelphia if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Drexel University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Drexel University ?

Below is a list of every Drexel University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Drexel University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Drexel University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Drexel University students!

What is city Philadelphia, PA like?

Philadelphia is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Drexel University .

Who are the tour guides for Drexel University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Drexel University . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Drexel University tours:

Drexel University , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Drexel University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Philadelphia and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Drexel University in person.

00:49
Introducing nneoma, your d.u tour guide
Nneoma gets us hyped and excited for the tour! Hi! I'm Nneoma, a Sophomore student studying Biomedical Engineering! I'm Nigerian and recently relocated to the U.S right before I started college. I had an amazing time producing this tour and I hope you enjoy it!
01:09
Nneoma's first impressions of drexel university
Campus
Nneoma talks about her interests and first experience at Drexel University! Here, I tell you about my first impression at Drexel University and motivates me as a student!
01:21
A view of the quad and classroom buildings
Campus
Nneoma shows us the classroom quad.
00:42
A tour of a typical lecture hall!
Academics
Nneoma takes you on a tour of a typical lecture room at Drexel. A typical lecture is made up of about 100 to 300 students to one teacher and multiple teaching assistance. The classrooms are dome shaped and are conveniently constructed to ensure each student is comfortable.
01:24
The drexel school system
Nneoma gives us some more intel on the unique Drexel school system. Drexel operates on a quarter system, with four quarters. Each quarter is 10 - 12 weeks and students are able to tailor their education to include co-ops, study abroad, leave of absence, etc
00:55
The main building!
Academics
Nneoma takes us to the main building. The main building was Drexel's first building built up back in the 1890's. There's a lot of artwork and historical sculptures all over the building. The Financial Aid office, President and Dean's office are also located in the main building.
00:34
A tour of papadakis integrated sciences building
Academics
Nneoma takes you to the best classroom building in Drexel University! Papadakis Integreated Science Building, P.I.S.B (prounounced Pizbee), for short, is a four storey building where Biology students and Biomedical Engieering students have a lot of their lab and small group discussions.
00:47
W w haggerty library
Academics
The Haggerty Library is the only library on Drexel's University campus. The Haggerty Library is a four story building with computers and printers (0.10 cents for black and white printing). You have the ability to rent a room for group project practice. Most of the floors have a no food/ quiet floor policy but the library cafe permits food and talking.
00:41
The diverse drexel community
Nneoma tells us more about the diversity and nature of Drexel University. The Drexel community is filled with students from all over the world. The diverse student body enriches the learning culture and helps students explore outside their comfort zone
00:35
Freshman dorm tour
Dorms
Nneoma and her friend take on a tour of a typical freshman dorm. Myers, is one of the five freshman housing options fro students. If you decide to be in an ELC (Engineering Learning Community), you'll most likely end up here at Myers or in Millennium.
