Towson University (TU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Towson University (TU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 24 tour videos for Towson University (TU), so you can expect to spend between 72 to 120 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Towson University (TU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Towson University (TU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Towson University (TU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Towson University (TU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Towson, MD so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Towson University (TU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Towson weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Towson University (TU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Towson University (TU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Towson University (TU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Towson University (TU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Towson if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Towson University (TU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Towson University (TU)?

Below is a list of every Towson University (TU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Towson University (TU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Towson University (TU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Towson University (TU) students!

What is city Towson, MD like?

Towson is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Towson University (TU).

Who are the tour guides for Towson University (TU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Towson University (TU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Towson University (TU) tours:

Towson University (TU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Towson University (TU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Towson and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Towson University (TU) in person.

Off campus part time jobs at towson
Towson provides a variety of different part time jobs that students can partake while going to school, but if you're a little bit more flexible with your schedule there are plenty of off campus jobs that are walking distance from the school. Here Kelsey is showing you her off campus job here at the Towson Towsncenter.
Towson dorm/ 10 west apartment tour
Here Kelsey is taking us through a small dorm tour of what here place looks like here in Towson. The 10 west dorms is a new housing for transfer students to live in. It equipped with a full kitchen, washer and dryer set, and fully furnished; it's the perfect home away from home for new students here at Towson!
Introduction to towson university
Just a short introduction video for the Towson University Tour with the ambassador Kelsey; who is a Junior and a transfer student at Towson this Fall semester. We'll be exploring more on and off campus with Kelsey, the new transfer housing at Towson, and interviews from students who attend at Towson. Kelsey is super excited to share her experience here on campus, and can't wait for you to see more of her videos!
Andy interview.
Here I'm just asking my neighbor Andrew his experience here at Towson, and why he choose this school.
Skye's experience here at towson
In this video we meet my two good friends here on campus Skye and Taylor! I ask them to share their experiences here on campus individual, and what they like the most about Towson. In this video we talk to Skye who is a anthropology major here at Towson.
Andy interview.
In this video we meet Andrew my neighbor here at Towson. We ask Andy to share his experience at the school so far, and he shares what it's like in his major to get incoming students interested in joining the tiger family!
Taylor explains why you should choose towson!
Here we ask Taylor to share with us why she choose to transfer to Towson from Bethany College
Come walk to class with kelsey
In this video Kelsey gives us a little glance into one of her classes here in Towson and also a walk towards the CLA building
Introductions!!!
Hello everybody! My name is Jordan, and I'm a junior from Charles Town, West Virginia. I have two majors, one is Deaf Studies (The studies of Deaf culture and American Sign Language) and Family Science. Here at Towson, I am a part of the marching band, the pep band, the concert band, TU Chorale, Veg Club, and I also have three on campus jobs. I love Towson, and I'm so excited to get to show you around!
Taking the shuttle to class
Here at Towson, everything on campus is within walking distance, but sometimes you really just do not feel like walking. We have two on campus shuttle routes that will take you around campus. That's how I get to class sometimes. We also have a ton of off-campus shuttles to use. None of them cost anything extra; they are all included in the tuition.
