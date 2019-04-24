How long do Montclair State University (MSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 33 tour videos for Montclair State University (MSU), so you can expect to spend between 99 to 165 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Montclair State University (MSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Montclair State University (MSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Montclair State University (MSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Montclair State University (MSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Montclair, NJ so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Montclair State University (MSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Montclair weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Montclair State University (MSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Montclair State University (MSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Montclair State University (MSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Montclair State University (MSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Montclair if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Montclair State University (MSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What will I see on a Montclair State University (MSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Montclair State University (MSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Montclair State University (MSU) students!

What is city Montclair, NJ like?

Montclair is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Montclair State University (MSU).

Who are the tour guides for Montclair State University (MSU) on CampusReel?

Summary and Overview of Montclair State University (MSU) tours:

Montclair State University (MSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Montclair State University (MSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Montclair and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Montclair State University (MSU) in person.

