CAMPUSREEL

Montclair State University (MSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Montclair State University (MSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 33 tour videos for Montclair State University (MSU), so you can expect to spend between 99 to 165 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Montclair State University (MSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Montclair State University (MSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Montclair State University (MSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Montclair State University (MSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Montclair, NJ so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Montclair State University (MSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Montclair weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Montclair State University (MSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Montclair State University (MSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Montclair State University (MSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Montclair State University (MSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Montclair if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Montclair State University (MSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What will I see on a Montclair State University (MSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Montclair State University (MSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Montclair State University (MSU) students!

What is city Montclair, NJ like?

Montclair is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Montclair State University (MSU).

Who are the tour guides for Montclair State University (MSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Montclair State University (MSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Montclair State University (MSU) tours:

Montclair State University (MSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Montclair State University (MSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Montclair and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Montclair State University (MSU) in person.

00:32
This is me!
Nicole Cortegana Campus
Hi everybody! Welcome to Montclair State University, this is a quick video to introduce myself so you guys can get to know me a bit better! I'm so excited to show you what Montclair a to offer. Let's get this started!
03:16
Quick facts about montclair
Nicole Cortegana Campus
Hi everybody! Nicole again :) In this video I talk about quick facts you should know about Montclair while you enjoy the view of my traveling experience around campus
02:21
Greek week!
Nicole Cortegana
Hi all! Greek week was a week before the start of the tour but I wanted to show you guys some of the stuff we did! We had a Greek Family Feud, a Royal Pageant (my sister Amanda won!), a Field Day and the Greek Showcase! We had so much fun!
02:02
World fair!
Nicole Cortegana
Hi again! This is a video at the world fair! There was music and some dancing from other cultures! Also a lot of free food and fun games to spend some time with friends!
02:54
Business school classroom!
Nicole Cortegana Academics
Hey guys! So this is a typical classroom at the Feliciano School of Business! Is one of my favorite buildings on campus and most of my classes take place here. It's the newest building we have and it has been recognized as the Most Innovative Business School!
04:14
Walking to the student center
Nicole Cortegana
Hey guys! This is just me walking to the student center and for you to get to know some of my friends! The Student Center is one of our favorite places to hang between classes and to be all together! Random fact: There's at least one person in our friend group from every major (such as business, humanities, science, etc)
01:59
Late for class :(
Nicole Cortegana
Being late for class is something really common for college students, but it also depends on the type of professor you get and what it says in the syllabus (policy of the class and content) about absences and being late. The professor for this class doesn't take being late as an absence and it's a "chill" professor and all of the work done in class can be learned from just reading the book (which we do).
02:42
Best places to eat!
Nicole Cortegana Food
The Venture Cafe and the Student Center are the best places (in my opinion) to eat around campus! The options are really cheap and there's a huge variety of types of food! from Mexican and Chinease to the classical hamburguers and fried chicken! They also sale onthego stuff, which is the one I usually get when running from class to class. Ps: the salads at California Tortilla are the bomb ;)
04:49
The center for environmental and life sciences
Nicole Cortegana Campus
The Center for Environmental and Life Sciences is one of the science buildings we have, pharmaceutical research is developed there. The Terrace or Rooftop is one of my favorite places around campus because of the beautiful view of New York and how calm the city looks.
05:32
School of communicaion and media
Nicole Cortegana Campus
The School of Communication and Media it's one of the newest buildings on campus, and it also has a beautiful view of New York City. It's based on the hands-on type of learning and it gives the students a chance to get to know the real media world.
