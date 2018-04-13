Sign Up
Drexel University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Drexel University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Drexel University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Drexel University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Drexel University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Drexel University campus by taking you around Philadelphia. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Drexel University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Drexel University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Drexel University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Drexel University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Drexel University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Drexel University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Drexel University ?

For your convenience, below is a list of Drexel University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Drexel University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Drexel University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Drexel University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Drexel University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Drexel University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Drexel University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Drexel University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Drexel University . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Drexel University and Philadelphia during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:49
Introducing nneoma, your d.u tour guide
Nneoma gets us hyped and excited for the tour! Hi! I'm Nneoma, a Sophomore student studying Biomedical Engineering! I'm Nigerian and recently relocated to the U.S right before I started college. I had an amazing time producing this tour and I hope you enjoy it!
01:09
Nneoma's first impressions of drexel university
Campus
Nneoma talks about her interests and first experience at Drexel University! Here, I tell you about my first impression at Drexel University and motivates me as a student!
01:21
A view of the quad and classroom buildings
Campus
Nneoma shows us the classroom quad.
00:42
A tour of a typical lecture hall!
Academics
Nneoma takes you on a tour of a typical lecture room at Drexel. A typical lecture is made up of about 100 to 300 students to one teacher and multiple teaching assistance. The classrooms are dome shaped and are conveniently constructed to ensure each student is comfortable.
01:24
The drexel school system
Nneoma gives us some more intel on the unique Drexel school system. Drexel operates on a quarter system, with four quarters. Each quarter is 10 - 12 weeks and students are able to tailor their education to include co-ops, study abroad, leave of absence, etc
00:55
The main building!
Academics
Nneoma takes us to the main building. The main building was Drexel's first building built up back in the 1890's. There's a lot of artwork and historical sculptures all over the building. The Financial Aid office, President and Dean's office are also located in the main building.
00:34
A tour of papadakis integrated sciences building
Academics
Nneoma takes you to the best classroom building in Drexel University! Papadakis Integreated Science Building, P.I.S.B (prounounced Pizbee), for short, is a four storey building where Biology students and Biomedical Engieering students have a lot of their lab and small group discussions.
00:47
W w haggerty library
Academics
The Haggerty Library is the only library on Drexel's University campus. The Haggerty Library is a four story building with computers and printers (0.10 cents for black and white printing). You have the ability to rent a room for group project practice. Most of the floors have a no food/ quiet floor policy but the library cafe permits food and talking.
00:41
The diverse drexel community
Nneoma tells us more about the diversity and nature of Drexel University. The Drexel community is filled with students from all over the world. The diverse student body enriches the learning culture and helps students explore outside their comfort zone
00:35
Freshman dorm tour
Dorms
Nneoma and her friend take on a tour of a typical freshman dorm. Myers, is one of the five freshman housing options fro students. If you decide to be in an ELC (Engineering Learning Community), you'll most likely end up here at Myers or in Millennium.
