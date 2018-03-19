Sign Up
University at Buffalo (UB) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University at Buffalo (UB) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University at Buffalo (UB) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University at Buffalo (UB) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University at Buffalo (UB) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University at Buffalo (UB) campus by taking you around Buffalo. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University at Buffalo (UB) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University at Buffalo (UB) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University at Buffalo (UB) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University at Buffalo (UB) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University at Buffalo (UB) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University at Buffalo (UB) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University at Buffalo (UB)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University at Buffalo (UB) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University at Buffalo (UB) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University at Buffalo (UB) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University at Buffalo (UB) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University at Buffalo (UB) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University at Buffalo (UB) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University at Buffalo (UB) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University at Buffalo (UB) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University at Buffalo (UB). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University at Buffalo (UB) and Buffalo during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:44
An introduction to shubh and his life at university at buffalo!
Campus
Get Introduced to Shubh and his life at UB!
00:58
Next up, the ub bull!
Campus
The Bull is another important structure to know at UB. If you're just a group of friends or a part of a fraternity you can go and paint it whatever you wish at any point of the day which is really cool. Frats often advertise themselves by painting their symbols.
01:47
A look at shubh's favourite building and ub's athletic centre
Campus
Centre for the Arts is by far my favourite building on North Campus and is where my media study class takes place. Alumni Arena is the main athletic centre of UB however there's a smaller version of it in South Campus as well.
03:49
Next stop, the baird point!
Campus
Baird Point is UB's most monumental and unique structure which stands out from a great distance. I often go there when i wish to be with myself or to just watch a beautiful sunset and click some lovely pictures.
01:44
Shubh takes you around his floor in spaulding
Dorms
A quick overview of a normal floor in a quad at UB's On campus residences. Each floor comes with a lounge filled with essentials such as a microwave, stove, etc. You'll often find students studying there or having a fun time.
02:43
An inside look of shubh's room at ub
Dorms
UB's value quad is the cheapest housing option in any quad and may or may not be the fit for everyone. I personally prefer having three roommates and hence it makes the perfect option for me.
00:48
Shubh takes you to the lounge where you'll find him chilling with his friends most often
UB's On campus housing has a gaming lounge too where one can make use pool and ping pong tables, a mini theatre, fusball and a lot more. The lounge is located on the terrace of the Fargo quad and is relatively the biggest lounge.
02:17
Shubh takes you on his ride to campus
Campus
UB Stampede bus system connects every part of the university at every hour and makes it an integrated community.
00:47
Shubh can't wait for it to get sunny again!
A beautiful place by the lake to chill with your friends or study specially during the fall semester. Right outside the eating spot "The atrium" and right downstairs from the quads.
01:12
C3 is where shubh goes when he's starving
Food
UB's main on campus dining centre in Ellicott is the Crossroads culinary center. It serves a breakfast and dinner buffet on the weekdays and a brunch and dinner buffet on the weekends. One can eat a ton of for with a single swipe which is the best part and its definitely the place to go if you're starving.
