Towson University (TU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Towson University (TU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Towson University (TU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Towson University (TU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Towson University (TU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Towson University (TU) campus by taking you around Towson. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Towson University (TU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Towson University (TU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Towson University (TU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Towson University (TU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Towson University (TU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Towson University (TU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Towson University (TU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Towson University (TU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Towson University (TU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Towson University (TU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Towson University (TU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Towson University (TU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Towson University (TU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Towson University (TU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Towson University (TU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Towson University (TU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Towson University (TU) and Towson during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

06:19
Off campus part time jobs at towson
Towson provides a variety of different part time jobs that students can partake while going to school, but if you're a little bit more flexible with your schedule there are plenty of off campus jobs that are walking distance from the school. Here Kelsey is showing you her off campus job here at the Towson Towsncenter.
08:08
Towson dorm/ 10 west apartment tour
Dorms
Here Kelsey is taking us through a small dorm tour of what here place looks like here in Towson. The 10 west dorms is a new housing for transfer students to live in. It equipped with a full kitchen, washer and dryer set, and fully furnished; it's the perfect home away from home for new students here at Towson!
01:40
Introduction to towson university
Campus
Just a short introduction video for the Towson University Tour with the ambassador Kelsey; who is a Junior and a transfer student at Towson this Fall semester. We'll be exploring more on and off campus with Kelsey, the new transfer housing at Towson, and interviews from students who attend at Towson. Kelsey is super excited to share her experience here on campus, and can't wait for you to see more of her videos!
03:57
Andy interview.
Campus
Here I'm just asking my neighbor Andrew his experience here at Towson, and why he choose this school.
02:26
Skye's experience here at towson
Campus
In this video we meet my two good friends here on campus Skye and Taylor! I ask them to share their experiences here on campus individual, and what they like the most about Towson. In this video we talk to Skye who is a anthropology major here at Towson.
03:57
Andy interview.
Campus
In this video we meet Andrew my neighbor here at Towson. We ask Andy to share his experience at the school so far, and he shares what it's like in his major to get incoming students interested in joining the tiger family!
02:33
Taylor explains why you should choose towson!
Campus
Here we ask Taylor to share with us why she choose to transfer to Towson from Bethany College
07:04
Come walk to class with kelsey
Campus
In this video Kelsey gives us a little glance into one of her classes here in Towson and also a walk towards the CLA building
00:24
Introductions!!!
Campus
Hello everybody! My name is Jordan, and I'm a junior from Charles Town, West Virginia. I have two majors, one is Deaf Studies (The studies of Deaf culture and American Sign Language) and Family Science. Here at Towson, I am a part of the marching band, the pep band, the concert band, TU Chorale, Veg Club, and I also have three on campus jobs. I love Towson, and I'm so excited to get to show you around!
00:46
Taking the shuttle to class
Campus
Here at Towson, everything on campus is within walking distance, but sometimes you really just do not feel like walking. We have two on campus shuttle routes that will take you around campus. That's how I get to class sometimes. We also have a ton of off-campus shuttles to use. None of them cost anything extra; they are all included in the tuition.
