For schools
University of Delaware (UD) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Delaware (UD) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Delaware (UD) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Delaware (UD) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Delaware (UD) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Delaware (UD) campus by taking you around Newark. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Delaware (UD) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Delaware (UD) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Delaware (UD) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Delaware (UD) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Delaware (UD) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Delaware (UD) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Delaware (UD)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Delaware (UD) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Delaware (UD) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Delaware (UD) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Delaware (UD) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Delaware (UD) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Delaware (UD) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Delaware (UD) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Delaware (UD) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Delaware (UD). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Delaware (UD) and Newark during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:30
Meet alina!
Academics
Hi! I'm Alina Serbina and I'm a junior majoring in marketing and minoring in international business. Can't wait to show you guys around UD.
00:40
Get ready with me- ud edition!
Dorms
A typical morning routine for me as a UD student.
02:32
Tour inside of ray st dorm
Dorms
UD has many different freshman dorms. This is a tour of my dorm at Ray St. I live in a triple suite on the 2nd floor; we share the bathroom with the other room next to us. Our building does not have an elevator. We have a laundry room right under our room. It is relatively spacious and not too far from my classes (10-15 minute walk max).
00:59
Walk to class with me!
Join me on my walk to class as I talk a bit more about UD and what it's like to be a student here. Featured is Kirkbride- a building that I had my accounting class in last semester.
01:33
Take a tour of smith and gore hall!
Campus
Smith Hall is right next to Kirkbride and Trabant. It is home to the two biggest lecture halls on campus as well as SMITHBUCKS aka the Starbucks at Smith that takes dining points!!! I am an avid visitor there. One of the exits of Smith is connected to Gore Hall by a bridge. Gore Hall is one of the most aesthetically pleasing buildings on campus. I love having class there, as well as just studying when it's not too crowded. The classrooms there are also very nice.
00:40
The green and the kissing arches
Campus
The Green is home to many of the academic buildings on campus. When it's nice out, students love hanging out on The Green (myself included). The Green is also where the university will hold various events. The kissing arches split the Green. The other side is filled with more academic buildings, labs, and Morris Library.
00:15
Favorite hangout spot at perkins
Campus
Perkins is a great place to hang out with friends. Of course the one day I want to show off my favorite room at Perkins, the room was reserved, but that's ok. You can still see the comfy couches that many students spend hours on studying or just hanging out.
00:38
Inside morris library
Academics
Club Morris is where many UD students love to study! Our library is 3 floors. The first floor is filled with computers, printing centers, and study rooms. The second floor has a seemingly endless amount of books, but a much quieter dynamic. The third floor is our silent floor where no talking is allowed at all.
00:49
Freshman kiley talks about her experience at ud
Campus
Freshman Kiley talks a little about her experience at UD and what she's involved with on campus!
00:44
Ud pencader dining hall
Food
Pencader is located on North Campus. It is one of the dining halls at UD. They serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. There are also "late night" dinners there that end at 9:30 Mon-Thur. It does not have the best reputation on campus, but it's not that bad.
