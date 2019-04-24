Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Montclair State University (MSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Montclair State University (MSU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Montclair State University (MSU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Montclair State University (MSU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Montclair State University (MSU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Montclair State University (MSU) campus by taking you around Montclair. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Montclair State University (MSU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Montclair State University (MSU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Montclair State University (MSU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Montclair State University (MSU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Montclair State University (MSU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Montclair State University (MSU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What are the downsides of a Montclair State University (MSU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Montclair State University (MSU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Montclair State University (MSU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Montclair State University (MSU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Montclair State University (MSU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Montclair State University (MSU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Montclair State University (MSU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Montclair State University (MSU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Montclair State University (MSU) and Montclair during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:32
This is me!
Nicole Cortegana Campus
Hi everybody! Welcome to Montclair State University, this is a quick video to introduce myself so you guys can get to know me a bit better! I'm so excited to show you what Montclair a to offer. Let's get this started!
03:16
Quick facts about montclair
Nicole Cortegana Campus
Hi everybody! Nicole again :) In this video I talk about quick facts you should know about Montclair while you enjoy the view of my traveling experience around campus
02:21
Greek week!
Nicole Cortegana
Hi all! Greek week was a week before the start of the tour but I wanted to show you guys some of the stuff we did! We had a Greek Family Feud, a Royal Pageant (my sister Amanda won!), a Field Day and the Greek Showcase! We had so much fun!
02:02
World fair!
Nicole Cortegana
Hi again! This is a video at the world fair! There was music and some dancing from other cultures! Also a lot of free food and fun games to spend some time with friends!
02:54
Business school classroom!
Nicole Cortegana Academics
Hey guys! So this is a typical classroom at the Feliciano School of Business! Is one of my favorite buildings on campus and most of my classes take place here. It's the newest building we have and it has been recognized as the Most Innovative Business School!
04:14
Walking to the student center
Nicole Cortegana
Hey guys! This is just me walking to the student center and for you to get to know some of my friends! The Student Center is one of our favorite places to hang between classes and to be all together! Random fact: There's at least one person in our friend group from every major (such as business, humanities, science, etc)
01:59
Late for class :(
Nicole Cortegana
Being late for class is something really common for college students, but it also depends on the type of professor you get and what it says in the syllabus (policy of the class and content) about absences and being late. The professor for this class doesn't take being late as an absence and it's a "chill" professor and all of the work done in class can be learned from just reading the book (which we do).
02:42
Best places to eat!
Nicole Cortegana Food
The Venture Cafe and the Student Center are the best places (in my opinion) to eat around campus! The options are really cheap and there's a huge variety of types of food! from Mexican and Chinease to the classical hamburguers and fried chicken! They also sale onthego stuff, which is the one I usually get when running from class to class. Ps: the salads at California Tortilla are the bomb ;)
04:49
The center for environmental and life sciences
Nicole Cortegana Campus
The Center for Environmental and Life Sciences is one of the science buildings we have, pharmaceutical research is developed there. The Terrace or Rooftop is one of my favorite places around campus because of the beautiful view of New York and how calm the city looks.
05:32
School of communicaion and media
Nicole Cortegana Campus
The School of Communication and Media it's one of the newest buildings on campus, and it also has a beautiful view of New York City. It's based on the hands-on type of learning and it gives the students a chance to get to know the real media world.
