CAMPUSREEL

Bridgewater College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Bridgewater College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Bridgewater College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Bridgewater College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Bridgewater College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Bridgewater College campus by taking you around Bridgewater. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Bridgewater College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Bridgewater College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Bridgewater College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Bridgewater College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Bridgewater College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Bridgewater College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Bridgewater College ?

For your convenience, below is a list of Bridgewater College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Bridgewater College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Bridgewater College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Bridgewater College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Bridgewater College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Bridgewater College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Bridgewater College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Bridgewater College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Bridgewater College . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Bridgewater College and Bridgewater during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:11
Introduction of my tour
Sydney Cook Campus
This is my introduction video for my tour of Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, VA! I will discuss things about myself that will relate to my future videos. I also started in my dorm room, so I could transition into showing you my dorm room in the next video! Enjoy!
03:27
My dorm: blue ridge
Sydney Cook Dorms
This is a tour of my upperclassman dorm, Blue Ridge. In this video, you will see the outside of the building, the study lounge, and my dorm room.
03:27
Freshmen residence buildings
Sydney Cook Dorms
This is a tour of the Freshmen Residence Buildings at BC. In this video, you can also find examples of what a single and a standard double room will look like. Hopefully, this video will help prospective students know what their future room could look like!
03:12
Upperclassmen housing
Sydney Cook Dorms
This is a tour explaining some of the upperclassmen housing on campus. These include: Blue Ridge, Heritage, Wright, The Wampler Towers, the Cottages, the Stone Village, and the Crimson Inn. In this video, you will see 3 examples from this list: a quad in Blue Ridge, the Wampler Towers, and a tour of one of the Cottages!
01:06
Quad: campus mall
Sydney Cook Campus
This is a tour of what we consider our only quad on campus which we call the Campus Mall. When it is warmer outside, students will bring their hammocks and towels to relax, study, and enjoy the outdoors. Also, Campus events have been held here.
01:55
Main dining hall: kcc
Sydney Cook Food
This is a tour of our only dining hall on campus called the KCC. You get unlimited swipes for your meal plan, which is a plus when only having one dining hall to eat in. It is buffet style, so I will show you around then different stations.
01:03
The link gym
Sydney Cook Campus
This is a tour of the Link Gym that can be found on the third floor between the residence buildings Heritage and Wright. Students can go to this gym instead of going to the larger gym on campus. I prefer this gym because when I go there is typically no one in there, and is more peaceful for me.
02:05
The funkhouser center
Sydney Cook Campus
This is a tour of our main/larger gym on BC’s campus called the Funkhouser Center. There’s a lot more equipment and space to use for everyone’s workout needs here than what can be found at the Link Gym. I will show you around the different rooms that are in the Funk in this video!
01:38
Nininger gym
Sydney Cook Campus
This is a tour of the Nininger Gym on campus. This is where sporting events, like basketball and volleyball games, take place. Also, it is where all of the atheletic teams’ locker rooms are, and where the athletic training center is located. Nininger also has a part of its building dedicated to Bridgewater College’s Sports Hall of Fame that you will see in this video!
02:14
Jopson stadium
Sydney Cook
This is a video about BC’s Jolson stadium where sporting events, like football and lacrosse games, take place! I included some videos of the recent football game day for you to enjoy as well!
