Flagler College-St Augustine Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Flagler College-St Augustine tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 17 tour videos for Flagler College-St Augustine, so you can expect to spend between 51 to 85 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Flagler College-St Augustine and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Flagler College-St Augustine tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Flagler College-St Augustine tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Flagler College-St Augustine in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Saint Augustine, FL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Flagler College-St Augustine, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Saint Augustine weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Flagler College-St Augustine website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Flagler College-St Augustine tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Flagler College-St Augustine starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Flagler College-St Augustine students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Saint Augustine if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Flagler College-St Augustine admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What will I see on a Flagler College-St Augustine tour?

All CampusReel tours for Flagler College-St Augustine include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Flagler College-St Augustine students!

What is city Saint Augustine, FL like?

Saint Augustine is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Flagler College-St Augustine.

Who are the tour guides for Flagler College-St Augustine on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Flagler College-St Augustine. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Flagler College-St Augustine tours:

Flagler College-St Augustine, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Flagler College-St Augustine is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Saint Augustine and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Flagler College-St Augustine in person.

00:28
Welcome to flagler college - meet daniella!
Campus
I'm so excited to be your Campus Reel Tour Guide and show you around Flagler College, and most importantly, give you a glimpse into the life of a Saint!
01:23
Fec tower residence hall
Dorms
Located close to the entrance into Old Town St. Augustine, the refurbished Florida East Coat Railway office buildings have been refurbished for upperclassmen and first year transfer dorming. Since it's a bit of a walk to main campus, students residing here have access to The Pod for foods, a common area indoor and outdoor, and a gym.
01:03
Ponce de leon hotel and residence hall
Dorms
Contrary to popular belief, the Ponce de Leon Hotel that Flagler College is known for is not the actual college, but rather the freshman and first year transfer female dorms. The hotel's floor plan has been kept intact and therefore dorming varies room to room. Because I'm a sophomore, I don't have access inside the actual halls, but I can show you around our beautiful courtyard that is open to everyone and has stolen the hearts of everyone who comes to visit.
01:28
Inside an fec dorm
Dorms
Here's an inside look at dorming in FEC. All rooms accommodate up to two people and have a private bathroom, meaning you don't have to share it with suite mates unlike the other residence halls on campus. Every room has high ceilings with plenty of space to decorate and large windows that brighten the entire room.
01:03
Ringhaver student center
The Ringhaver Student Center is the busiest place on campus. The second floor is primarily classrooms, advisor offices, and club meeting rooms while the first floor is normally the most occupied with a game room, lounging area, and Bistro. The Bistro serves Starbucks, Chik-fil-a, and Boar's Head meats for sandwiches. It's a great hangout for students throughout the day, in between classes, and at night when you need a place to study and relax.
02:44
Taking a look at d hall!
Food
Located in Ponce, our dining hall is amazing, and the food isn't too far behind. There's a vast majority of options from a vegetarian station, hibachi station, and comfort food. All students living on campus are required to have a meal plan. However, for upperclassmen who live in the FEC dorms which is a six minute walk, sometimes prefer to stick to cooking meals they're guaranteed to enjoy in the comfort of their own rooms.
02:54
A glimpse into the life of an athlete
Academics
Kate is a sophomore on the softball team here at Flagler College and while her sports has a very demanding schedule, she doesn't let it distract her from seeking a career outside of the sports world. Playing for any college or university can be stressful but Kate's got her head in the game, and in the books, and still keeps time for herself.
02:12
Wave and rave event and cab interview
Academics
Our Wave and Rave event is a start up for the year, hosted by CAB, our Campus Activities Board. Alyssa gives a quick run down of what CAB is responsible for and what to look out for this school year.
01:24
Molly wiley art building
Academics
Right next to Kenan Hall, the Wiley Wiley Art Building is home to art and graphic design classes. This building is part of daily life for all visual art majors and minors as it is open late for them to complete their work in and out of class.
00:57
Pollard hall and a typical flagler classroom
Academics
Pollard Hall is the farthest academic building from campus with a ten minute walk. It is home to the Communications Department and most classes held here are focused on media literacy and other lecture based classes. All Flagler classes are small due to our small student to teacher ratio. You get an individualized sort of education in comparison to larger schools were teachers and students don't really have the opportunity to work together and ensure success in the course.
