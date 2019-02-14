Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Florida Southern College (FSC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Florida Southern College (FSC) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 15 tour videos for Florida Southern College (FSC), so you can expect to spend between 45 to 75 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Florida Southern College (FSC) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Florida Southern College (FSC) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Florida Southern College (FSC) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Florida Southern College (FSC) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Lakeland, FL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Florida Southern College (FSC), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Lakeland weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Florida Southern College (FSC) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Florida Southern College (FSC) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Florida Southern College (FSC) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Florida Southern College (FSC) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Lakeland if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Florida Southern College (FSC) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Florida Southern College (FSC)?

Below is a list of every Florida Southern College (FSC) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Florida Southern College (FSC) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Florida Southern College (FSC) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Florida Southern College (FSC) students!

What is city Lakeland, FL like?

Lakeland is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Florida Southern College (FSC).

Who are the tour guides for Florida Southern College (FSC) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Florida Southern College (FSC). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Florida Southern College (FSC) tours:

Florida Southern College (FSC), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Florida Southern College (FSC) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Lakeland and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Florida Southern College (FSC) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:58
Meet hannah, a freshman at fsc
Hannah Kasten Interview
I'm Hannah, a freshman nursing major at Florida Southern originally from Worcester, Massachusetts. I'll be showing you around my campus. Nice to meet you!
06:33
Meet blake from florida southern college!
Blake Loughrey Interview
Meet Blake, a film major at FSC. Learn why he decided to study at FSC and a little more about his major and why he loves it.
09:46
Get to know josh! why fsc?
Joshua Rivera Interview
Meet Josh, a senior at Florida Southern College!
08:49
Meet gretchen - get to know me and fsc!
Gretchen Faraci Interview
Hi my name is Gretchen Faraci and I am excited to be introducing you to Florida Southern College and all that it has to offer! Join me in this video to know all things from applying to FSC, to ways to get involved on campus, to how FSC has taken on learning amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
06:25
Gretchen talks about remote learning at florida southern college
Gretchen Faraci Academics
The COVID-19 Pandemic has completely changed the way collegiate academics function on a day to day basis. It can be quite scary heading into your next phase of life and not knowing exactly what that may look like. Join me in this video to ease some of those nerves as I talk more about remote learning at FSC (including getting to see remote learning from a student pov!), our incredible staff and their accommodations, and ways I like to stay motivated while learning remotely.
09:49
Gretchen talks tips and tricks for applying at fsc
Gretchen Faraci Academics
Hello again everyone! In this video we get to talking about the application process of Florida Southern College. Join me to hear some of my own tips and tricks I used from my experience and wish I knew before going through applying. You will also get to learn some insiders to FSC as I share some fun termanology and items that a Moc is destined to be familiar with!
01:54
Meet avery, a freshman at fsc!
Demo Account Interview
Meet Avery, a freshman at FSC! Learn more about why she chose the school and what she loves about it so far.
05:58
Meet rowan! about me and why i chose florida southern college
Rowan Marshall Academics
Hi, I'm Rowan, and this is my first video as a content creator for Campus Reel! In this video I give a short introduction about myself and I talk about why I chose to go to Florida Southern College.
03:22
Meet craig- a junior at florida southern college testimonial
Craig van den Berg
This is the story of how I ended up at FSC all the way from South Africa.
06:13
Meet destiny! a student at fsc
Destiny Kimbrough Campus
Meet Destiny and go with her to a few of her favorite spots on campus!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved