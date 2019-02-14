How long do Florida Southern College (FSC) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 15 tour videos for Florida Southern College (FSC), so you can expect to spend between 45 to 75 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Florida Southern College (FSC) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Florida Southern College (FSC) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Florida Southern College (FSC) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Florida Southern College (FSC) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Lakeland, FL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Florida Southern College (FSC), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Lakeland weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Florida Southern College (FSC) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Florida Southern College (FSC) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Florida Southern College (FSC) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Florida Southern College (FSC) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Lakeland if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Florida Southern College (FSC) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Florida Southern College (FSC)?

Below is a list of every Florida Southern College (FSC) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Florida Southern College (FSC) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Florida Southern College (FSC) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Florida Southern College (FSC) students!

What is city Lakeland, FL like?

Lakeland is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Florida Southern College (FSC).

Who are the tour guides for Florida Southern College (FSC) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Florida Southern College (FSC). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Florida Southern College (FSC) tours:

Florida Southern College (FSC), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Florida Southern College (FSC) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Lakeland and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Florida Southern College (FSC) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours: