Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Fordham University (FU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Fordham University (FU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 34 tour videos for Fordham University (FU), so you can expect to spend between 102 to 170 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Fordham University (FU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Fordham University (FU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Fordham University (FU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Fordham University (FU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Bronx, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Fordham University (FU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Bronx weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Fordham University (FU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Fordham University (FU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Fordham University (FU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Fordham University (FU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Bronx if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Fordham University (FU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Fordham University (FU)?

Below is a list of every Fordham University (FU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Fordham University (FU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Fordham University (FU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Fordham University (FU) students!

What is city Bronx, NY like?

Bronx is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Fordham University (FU).

Who are the tour guides for Fordham University (FU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Fordham University (FU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Fordham University (FU) tours:

Fordham University (FU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Fordham University (FU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Bronx and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Fordham University (FU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:39
Introduction- welcome to fordham!!!!
Campus
I hope you all are excited to see Fordham and learn a little bit about the campus and the school!
02:08
Interview with my roommate vanessa in the dining hall!
Campus
My roommates perspective on Fordham!! You heard it here, honestly nothing bad to say everyone.
01:05
The caf (aka dining hall)- has great cookies
Food
Fordham may have bad food, but it has great cookies! Honestly Vanessa is in the Caf so much I have heard some people refer to her as the Caf girl #jokes
01:18
Our main quad eddies is "so college"
Once its over 60 degrees at Fordham you will never see Eddies without people on it. Even at 9:30 am there are people throwing frisbees. Eddies is that typical straight out of a college movie scene, if you are lucky enough to see it on a sunny day when touring, you will immediately be sold.
00:45
Place to chill, eat, and study outside!
Campus
Although we may only have one main quad, there are many other places for Fordham students to get outside and hang out with one another, this is one of them! A seating area outside Hughes Hall, the business school, it is a centralized location on campus.
01:34
Campus landmarks: the ram
Campus
I am a little superstitious so have to make sure to check that off before the end of freshman year. But how pretty is that fountain, also right on the way when you walk outside Starbucks. You can only imagine how many Starbucks pics are taken with that background each day.
01:37
The library- where do we like to study?
Academics
If I'm being honest I don't study in the library that much because I don't like the silence, but it is a really great option because of how much space there is. 5 floors! So if you like silence and need a good study place then go for it!
01:29
Discussion based classes or lectures? quick elevator question.
Academics
A little insight into classes at Fordham. Its great because you have a balance of discussion and lecture- everything is better when balanced.
02:22
Labs in jmh
Academics
So happy I don't have to take science classes, but if you're into that, clearly there are some really nice labs here so thats good! JMH is the building for all your science and math needs.
00:42
The outside of keating!
Academics
Keating is a Fordham university staple! The outside of this building is what you most usually see in every instagram #basic picture of Fordham.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved