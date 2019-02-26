Sign Up
Loyola University Maryland Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Loyola University Maryland tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 72 tour videos for Loyola University Maryland , so you can expect to spend between 216 to 360 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Loyola University Maryland and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Loyola University Maryland tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Loyola University Maryland tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Loyola University Maryland in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Baltimore, MD so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Loyola University Maryland , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Baltimore weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Loyola University Maryland website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Loyola University Maryland tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Loyola University Maryland starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Loyola University Maryland students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Baltimore if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Loyola University Maryland admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Loyola University Maryland ?

Below is a list of every Loyola University Maryland building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Loyola University Maryland tour?

All CampusReel tours for Loyola University Maryland include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Loyola University Maryland students!

What is city Baltimore, MD like?

Baltimore is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Loyola University Maryland .

Who are the tour guides for Loyola University Maryland on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Loyola University Maryland . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Loyola University Maryland tours:

Loyola University Maryland , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Loyola University Maryland is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Baltimore and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Loyola University Maryland in person.

01:09
Welcome to loyola with marie
Marie Louis-Charles Campus
Loyola is a medium-sized Jesuit university located in northern Baltimore. This liberal arts university is academically rigorous and challenges its students to examine their own values, attitudes, and beliefs. This mission involes inspiring students to learn, lead, and serve in a diverse and changing world by engaging with local communities in a meaningful way.
02:50
Freshman apartment in campion tower
Marie Louis-Charles Dorms
First-years have a couple of different housing options at Loyola. You can either live on the east side of campus is a traditional dorm or you can live on the west side of campus in an apartment. In this video, I visit a first-year who lives in an apartment in Campion Tower.
02:04
More information on housing at loyola
Marie Louis-Charles Dorms
Here at Loyola, after Freshman year you never have to live in a traditional dorm again. On-campus housing here is great because Loyola offers spacious apartments close to the quad. None of the on-campus housing options are more than a 20-minute walk from class.
02:24
Upperclassman room tour with marie
Marie Louis-Charles Dorms
Loyola has some of the best on-campus housing you could ask for. While many universities kick students out of the dorms after their freshman or sophomore year, Loyola allows its students to live on campus all 4 years. In this video, I give a tour of my on-campus apartment and tell you a bit about my experience living at school.
01:17
Loyola's evergreen campus
Marie Louis-Charles
Loyola's campus is pretty compact, meaning you can find all of the academic buildings in one place. In the middle of this school's Eastside and Westside housing sectors is the quad the heart of Loyola. In addition to all of the academic buildings, there is also the student center and a lot of student resources.
01:28
Loyola's student center
Marie Louis-Charles Campus
There is so much happening within the student center. Here there's half of Loyola's dining options including Starbucks, a lot of great places to study, Reitz Arena, McManus Theater, and many great student resources. It is nearly impossible to spend a day at Loyola without stepping foot in the Student Center.
01:29
Maryland hall, one of loyola's academic buildings
Marie Louis-Charles Academics
Maryland Hall is one of the busiest buildings at Loyola. There are many classes that take place in and the classrooms are well equipped with whiteboards, projectors, and windows. This building houses the Writing Center where students can get help with their papers and the Language Learning Center.
01:23
Tour of loyola's sellinger school of business and management
Marie Louis-Charles Academics
Sellinger School of Business and Management host the majority of Loyola's business courses and houses the offices of this department's faculty. In the basement is Sellinger to go where you can get a quick bite to eat in between classes. Sellinger is definitely one of Loyola's nicest academic buildings because it is the newest.
02:16
An overview of loyola's classes
Marie Louis-Charles Academics
Loyola's liberal arts education involves taking a course load that touches on a couple of different disciplines. The core curriculum is pretty hefty, but Loyola creates an engaging learning experience that encourages developing a well-rounded perspective. Classes usually don't have any more than 30 kids and they are a mix of lectures and discussions.
01:14
Art classes and technology
Marie Louis-Charles Academics
Loyola has a small art department in the student center. Here there are a couple of art studios and a computer lab. Unfortunately the art department is shrinking but each year Loyola invests more and more in its technology so students can get creative in different ways. We get the Abobe Cloud for free, there are many desktops throughout campus you can use, and Loyola recently got 3D printers, VR equipment, and other cool technologies.
