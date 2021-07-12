Sign Up
Ramapo College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Ramapo College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 50 tour videos for Ramapo College , so you can expect to spend between 150 to 250 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Ramapo College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Ramapo College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Ramapo College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Ramapo College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Mahwah, NJ so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Ramapo College , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Mahwah weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Ramapo College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Ramapo College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Ramapo College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Ramapo College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Mahwah if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Ramapo College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Ramapo College ?

Below is a list of every Ramapo College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Ramapo College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Ramapo College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Ramapo College students!

What is city Mahwah, NJ like?

Mahwah is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Ramapo College .

Who are the tour guides for Ramapo College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Ramapo College . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Ramapo College tours:

Ramapo College , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Ramapo College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Mahwah and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Ramapo College in person.

Trending Now
00:32
Dominic lorenzo '25 - why ramapo?
Demo Account Interview
03:00
Kristina hollosi '23 - tips for applying to ramapo!
lindsey zine-velasco Interview
01:12
Kristina hollosi '23 - what i love about ramapo
lindsey zine-velasco Interview
Kristina shares why she loves Ramapo College - the atmosphere, the people and of course the dorms!
01:39
Kristina hollosi '23 - why ramapo?
lindsey zine-velasco Interview
Kristina shares her reasons for choosing Ramapo College
01:50
Kristina hollosi '23 - why i love the dorms at ramapo!
lindsey zine-velasco Dorms
Kristina shares why the dorms at Ramapo are so great and what you should know! Get more info about Res Life and see why Niche ranks Ramapo College #1 AGAIN for best dorms in New Jersey!
01:19
Campus life with janea
Demo Account Campus
Janea talks about what it's like to be on campus at Ramapo College!
01:55
Social life at ramapo with janea
Demo Account
A few thoughts on what it's like to make friends and get involved at Ramapo
01:10
Danielle bongiovanni - life at ramapo
Demo Account Academics
Danielle talks about why she chose Ramapo and what she loves about being a student there.
00:43
My favorite places on campus at ramapo college with gabriella
Demo Account Campus
Gabriella takes us around to her favorite spots on campus
00:44
Why i chose ramapo college with gabriella
Demo Account Academics
Why Po? Gabriella shares here reasons.
