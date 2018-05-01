Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Fordham University (FU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Fordham University (FU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Fordham University (FU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Fordham University (FU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Fordham University (FU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Fordham University (FU) campus by taking you around Bronx. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Fordham University (FU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Fordham University (FU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Fordham University (FU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Fordham University (FU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Fordham University (FU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Fordham University (FU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Fordham University (FU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Fordham University (FU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Fordham University (FU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Fordham University (FU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Fordham University (FU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Fordham University (FU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Fordham University (FU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Fordham University (FU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Fordham University (FU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Fordham University (FU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Fordham University (FU) and Bronx during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:39
Introduction- welcome to fordham!!!!
Campus
I hope you all are excited to see Fordham and learn a little bit about the campus and the school!
02:08
Interview with my roommate vanessa in the dining hall!
Campus
My roommates perspective on Fordham!! You heard it here, honestly nothing bad to say everyone.
01:05
The caf (aka dining hall)- has great cookies
Food
Fordham may have bad food, but it has great cookies! Honestly Vanessa is in the Caf so much I have heard some people refer to her as the Caf girl #jokes
01:18
Our main quad eddies is "so college"
Once its over 60 degrees at Fordham you will never see Eddies without people on it. Even at 9:30 am there are people throwing frisbees. Eddies is that typical straight out of a college movie scene, if you are lucky enough to see it on a sunny day when touring, you will immediately be sold.
00:45
Place to chill, eat, and study outside!
Campus
Although we may only have one main quad, there are many other places for Fordham students to get outside and hang out with one another, this is one of them! A seating area outside Hughes Hall, the business school, it is a centralized location on campus.
01:34
Campus landmarks: the ram
Campus
I am a little superstitious so have to make sure to check that off before the end of freshman year. But how pretty is that fountain, also right on the way when you walk outside Starbucks. You can only imagine how many Starbucks pics are taken with that background each day.
01:37
The library- where do we like to study?
Academics
If I'm being honest I don't study in the library that much because I don't like the silence, but it is a really great option because of how much space there is. 5 floors! So if you like silence and need a good study place then go for it!
01:29
Discussion based classes or lectures? quick elevator question.
Academics
A little insight into classes at Fordham. Its great because you have a balance of discussion and lecture- everything is better when balanced.
02:22
Labs in jmh
Academics
So happy I don't have to take science classes, but if you're into that, clearly there are some really nice labs here so thats good! JMH is the building for all your science and math needs.
00:42
The outside of keating!
Academics
Keating is a Fordham university staple! The outside of this building is what you most usually see in every instagram #basic picture of Fordham.
