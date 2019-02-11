Sign Up
The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 29 tour videos for The College of New Jersey (TCNJ), so you can expect to spend between 87 to 145 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Ewing, NJ so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Ewing weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Ewing if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ)?

Below is a list of every The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) tour?

All CampusReel tours for The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) students!

What is city Ewing, NJ like?

Ewing is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ).

Who are the tour guides for The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) tours:

The College of New Jersey (TCNJ), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Ewing and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) in person.

01:34
Greek life at tcnj!
Rebecca Mazur
This is from TCNJ's Student Involvement Fair where participating clubs and organizations show off what they have to offer students. Some of the clubs we have to offer are The Harry Potter Club, Black Student Union, Autism Awareness Club, Amnesty International, She the First, Student Government, and much, much more! We have a club for everybody to fit all interests!!!
00:41
Green hall- finances and other money related things
Rebecca Mazur Academics
Welcome to TCNJ's Green Hall, home to the Office of the Treasurer. This is an important building on campus and also makes for a great photo from the outside. This building is a perfect example of what makes our campus so beautiful because it is a traditional, out-of-a-movie college building!
02:23
The library at tcnj
Rebecca Mazur Academics
This is TCNJ's campus library, fully equipped with a Starbucks. There are many different services offered at our library such as references, media, article databases, group study rooms, and much more. Take advantage of these services at your time at tcnj, or get a job here working at the front desk!
00:44
Abe resident halls!!!!!
Rebecca Mazur Dorms
This is TCNJ's residence halls, Allen, Brewster, and Ely referred to as ABE.It is a small residence halls that lets the students that live here bond easily with each other. It is close to the dining hall and offers a view of the lake. Inside there is a fireplace and a grand piano!
00:28
Norsworthy a fresh/soph residence hall
Rebecca Mazur Dorms
This is one of TCNJ's residence halls, Norsworthy Hall. It has a beautiful view across from the lake and a very close walk to the dining hall. It houses freshmen and sophomores, has a game room, study lounge, flat screen tvs, and a kitchen!! For more information: https://housing.tcnj.edu/residential-facilities/freshman-year-experience/norsworthy-hall/
00:52
Spiritual center & decker hall
Rebecca Mazur Campus
This is TCNJ's spiritual center and sophomore residence hall, Decker!! It is a co-ed building renovated in 2010 and has options for students who want to live in singles (1 person), doubles (2 people) , or triples (3 people). It is where events are held such as socials, Lion's forum, and galas.
01:05
Freshman dorm- travers and wolfe
Rebecca Mazur Dorms
This is TCNJ's Travers and Wolfe freshman towers. They have their own mail room to get your packages, a restaurant and a lounge connecting the two buildings. There is a little rivalry between the two but when it comes down to it, they are exactly the same. The towers are about a 15 minute walk to get across campus, 5 minutes to the library and dining hall and 10 minutes to academic buildings.
00:36
Tdubs the travers/ wolfe diner
Rebecca Mazur Food
Take a look inside TDubs, the restaurant located inside the freshman towers. The serve all types of food and drinks here to fulfill late night cravings. You can use your points here although beware, don't waste all your points here the first couple of weeks and then be struggling with what you have left for the rest of the semester.
01:04
The rec center and other sports related things!!!
Rebecca Mazur Campus
The Rec Center plays a big part for athletic students. People come down here to play indoor basketball, or run. They hold events here on the weekends, such as DIY arts & crafts and DIY food, such as mini pizzas or milkshakes. There is also a outdoor, sand volleyball court next to the tennis court.
01:25
Sports at tcnj
Rebecca Mazur
While we may not be known for our D3 football team, we have other sports to participate in such as female/ male soccer, swimming, cross country, track, wrestling, lacrosse, field hockey, baseball & anything else you could think of. Sports teams are very supportive of each other and become families!
