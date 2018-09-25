Sign Up
Grand Canyon University (GCU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Grand Canyon University (GCU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 33 tour videos for Grand Canyon University (GCU), so you can expect to spend between 99 to 165 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Grand Canyon University (GCU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Grand Canyon University (GCU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Grand Canyon University (GCU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Grand Canyon University (GCU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Phoenix, AZ so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Grand Canyon University (GCU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Phoenix weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Grand Canyon University (GCU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Grand Canyon University (GCU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Grand Canyon University (GCU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Grand Canyon University (GCU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Phoenix if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Grand Canyon University (GCU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Grand Canyon University (GCU)?

Below is a list of every Grand Canyon University (GCU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Grand Canyon University (GCU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Grand Canyon University (GCU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Grand Canyon University (GCU) students!

What is city Phoenix, AZ like?

Phoenix is listed as East South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Grand Canyon University (GCU).

Who are the tour guides for Grand Canyon University (GCU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Grand Canyon University (GCU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Grand Canyon University (GCU) tours:

Grand Canyon University (GCU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Grand Canyon University (GCU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Phoenix and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Grand Canyon University (GCU) in person.

00:44
Gcu - antelope gymnasium
Campus
In this video I show the Antelope Gymnasium. This building is one of GCU's older buildings and combines a gymnasium and Lecture hall into one building.
00:27
Gcu - bring a skateboard or scooter!
In this video I explain that a skate board or scooter is something that you should bring to GCU's campus. It makes getting from place to place quick and easy!
00:13
Gcu - inside building 26
Academics
In this video I explain that building 26 is a great resource for students to get connected. This building holds valuable executives and team members that are placed there for students.
00:40
Gcu - building 26
Academics
In this video I explain that building 26 is a great resource for students to get connected. This building holds valuable executives and team members that are placed there for students.
00:18
Gcu - chick fil a.mov
Food
This is a just a quick short video of me showing off my Chick-fil-a. Keep in mind that the google street view is very outdated for GCU's Campus
00:56
Gcu - dining
Food
In this video I show the main dining area in the Student union, we have multiple place on campus to dine. This center includes the Habit, Einsteins bagels, Slices, Fresh Fusion and More!
00:33
Gcu - dining (2) - grand construction university
Food
In this video I show the dining options on Lopes way. In this video you can see Chick-fil-a, Subway and Pita Jungle being constructed. I also explain in the video that GCU is always constructing and adding things to their campus, hence being called Grand Construction University sometimes.
00:25
Gcu - dining (3)
Food
In this video I continue to show all the food options GCU offers. Keep in mind that Google maps is outdated when looking at GCU's campus
01:36
Gcu - discover - free trip to gcu!
Campus
If you watch any video about GCU this should be the video you watch! GCU offers free trips to come check out their campus, they pay for your travel, you get to stay overnight in a dorm, and its all FREE. The only requirement is that you have been accepted by GCU. Please check this out! It's called GCU discover.
00:22
Gcu - engineering lab 1.mov
Academics
This is a short video showing a Engineering Lab at GCU.
