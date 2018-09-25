Sign Up
Grand Canyon University (GCU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Grand Canyon University (GCU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Grand Canyon University (GCU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Grand Canyon University (GCU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Grand Canyon University (GCU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Grand Canyon University (GCU) campus by taking you around Phoenix. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Grand Canyon University (GCU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Grand Canyon University (GCU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Grand Canyon University (GCU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Grand Canyon University (GCU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Grand Canyon University (GCU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Grand Canyon University (GCU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Grand Canyon University (GCU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Grand Canyon University (GCU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Grand Canyon University (GCU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Grand Canyon University (GCU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Grand Canyon University (GCU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Grand Canyon University (GCU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Grand Canyon University (GCU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Grand Canyon University (GCU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Grand Canyon University (GCU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Grand Canyon University (GCU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Grand Canyon University (GCU) and Phoenix during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:44
Gcu - antelope gymnasium
Campus
In this video I show the Antelope Gymnasium. This building is one of GCU's older buildings and combines a gymnasium and Lecture hall into one building.
00:27
Gcu - bring a skateboard or scooter!
In this video I explain that a skate board or scooter is something that you should bring to GCU's campus. It makes getting from place to place quick and easy!
00:13
Gcu - inside building 26
Academics
In this video I explain that building 26 is a great resource for students to get connected. This building holds valuable executives and team members that are placed there for students.
00:40
Gcu - building 26
Academics
In this video I explain that building 26 is a great resource for students to get connected. This building holds valuable executives and team members that are placed there for students.
00:18
Gcu - chick fil a.mov
Food
This is a just a quick short video of me showing off my Chick-fil-a. Keep in mind that the google street view is very outdated for GCU's Campus
00:56
Gcu - dining
Food
In this video I show the main dining area in the Student union, we have multiple place on campus to dine. This center includes the Habit, Einsteins bagels, Slices, Fresh Fusion and More!
00:33
Gcu - dining (2) - grand construction university
Food
In this video I show the dining options on Lopes way. In this video you can see Chick-fil-a, Subway and Pita Jungle being constructed. I also explain in the video that GCU is always constructing and adding things to their campus, hence being called Grand Construction University sometimes.
00:25
Gcu - dining (3)
Food
In this video I continue to show all the food options GCU offers. Keep in mind that Google maps is outdated when looking at GCU's campus
01:36
Gcu - discover - free trip to gcu!
Campus
If you watch any video about GCU this should be the video you watch! GCU offers free trips to come check out their campus, they pay for your travel, you get to stay overnight in a dorm, and its all FREE. The only requirement is that you have been accepted by GCU. Please check this out! It's called GCU discover.
00:22
Gcu - engineering lab 1.mov
Academics
This is a short video showing a Engineering Lab at GCU.
