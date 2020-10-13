Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Hampshire College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Hampshire College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 60 tour videos for Hampshire College, so you can expect to spend between 180 to 300 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Hampshire College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Hampshire College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Hampshire College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Hampshire College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Amherst, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Hampshire College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Amherst weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Hampshire College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Hampshire College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Hampshire College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Hampshire College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Amherst if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Hampshire College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Hampshire College?

Below is a list of every Hampshire College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Hampshire College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Hampshire College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Hampshire College students!

What is city Amherst, MA like?

Amherst is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Hampshire College.

Who are the tour guides for Hampshire College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Hampshire College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Hampshire College tours:

Hampshire College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Hampshire College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Amherst and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Hampshire College in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
03:13
Lilly shows you a typical day at hampshire college
Lilly Hershey-Webb Dorms
Join Lilly and join her while she takes you along as she starts a typical Friday. As a side note, she doesn't have classes on Fridays so she spends the day catching up on work and spending time with friends.
01:55
Hampshire health services and red barn with rose
Rose Madison Campus
Music from www.bensound.com
04:39
Meet rose and learn more about hampshire college!
Rose Madison Interview
Want to get to know a bit more of what it's like to go to Hampshire College? Here's Rose's experience as a Hampshire student. 
03:03
Dorm room tour with maisie
Maisie Maclay Dorms
Come with me while I show you around Dakin House, the dorm that freshman at Hampshire College live in!
03:30
Dakin room tour with zee and isaiah
Zahria Thomas Dorms
Dakin House is home to first-years, of all ages, at Hampshire College. The balconies make a great place to hang out when it's sunny and make snowballs during the winter. Let's Visit some first years!
02:26
Academics at hampshire college with mixhe
Krystle Bedrick Academics
Short video with a brief overview on what academics looks like for students at Hampshire College.
06:27
Laundry at hampshire college with alison
Smith Alison Dorms
Doing laundry on Hampshire College's campus is convenient and free. Do laundry with Alison while she talks to you about housing on campus!
06:11
Picking up a csa share/hampshire farm with taos
Taos Washington Food
Hampshire college is fortunate enough to have its own farm that grows tasty vegetables for students to enjoy in the fall. Follow me to see what the process looks like.
03:20
Enfield basketball court and hampshire athletics with taos
Taos Washington
Hampshire College has many athletic facilities for students to use to stay in shape and unwind/destress from coursework. The basketball courts on campus are one popular activity for many. This basketball court is conveniently located in the center of Enfield student housing.
08:15
Learn more about hampshire college with maisie
Maisie Maclay Interview
Learn more about why students choose Hampshire College!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved