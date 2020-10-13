Sign Up
Hampshire College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Hampshire College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Hampshire College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Hampshire College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Hampshire College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Hampshire College campus by taking you around Amherst. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Hampshire College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Hampshire College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Hampshire College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Hampshire College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Hampshire College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Hampshire College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Hampshire College?

For your convenience, below is a list of Hampshire College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Hampshire College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Hampshire College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Hampshire College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Hampshire College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Hampshire College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Hampshire College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Hampshire College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Hampshire College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Hampshire College and Amherst during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

03:13
Lilly shows you a typical day at hampshire college
Lilly Hershey-Webb Dorms
Join Lilly and join her while she takes you along as she starts a typical Friday. As a side note, she doesn't have classes on Fridays so she spends the day catching up on work and spending time with friends.
01:55
Hampshire health services and red barn with rose
Rose Madison Campus
Music from www.bensound.com
04:39
Meet rose and learn more about hampshire college!
Rose Madison Interview
Want to get to know a bit more of what it's like to go to Hampshire College? Here's Rose's experience as a Hampshire student. 
03:03
Dorm room tour with maisie
Maisie Maclay Dorms
Come with me while I show you around Dakin House, the dorm that freshman at Hampshire College live in!
03:30
Dakin room tour with zee and isaiah
Zahria Thomas Dorms
Dakin House is home to first-years, of all ages, at Hampshire College. The balconies make a great place to hang out when it's sunny and make snowballs during the winter. Let's Visit some first years!
02:26
Academics at hampshire college with mixhe
Krystle Bedrick Academics
Short video with a brief overview on what academics looks like for students at Hampshire College.
06:27
Laundry at hampshire college with alison
Smith Alison Dorms
Doing laundry on Hampshire College's campus is convenient and free. Do laundry with Alison while she talks to you about housing on campus!
06:11
Picking up a csa share/hampshire farm with taos
Taos Washington Food
Hampshire college is fortunate enough to have its own farm that grows tasty vegetables for students to enjoy in the fall. Follow me to see what the process looks like.
03:20
Enfield basketball court and hampshire athletics with taos
Taos Washington
Hampshire College has many athletic facilities for students to use to stay in shape and unwind/destress from coursework. The basketball courts on campus are one popular activity for many. This basketball court is conveniently located in the center of Enfield student housing.
08:15
Learn more about hampshire college with maisie
Maisie Maclay Interview
Learn more about why students choose Hampshire College!
