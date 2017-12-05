Sign Up
Harvard University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Harvard University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Harvard University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Harvard University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Harvard University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Harvard University campus by taking you around Cambridge. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Harvard University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Harvard University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Harvard University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Harvard University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Harvard University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Harvard University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Harvard University?

For your convenience, below is a list of Harvard University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Harvard University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Harvard University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Harvard University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Harvard University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Harvard University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Harvard University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Harvard University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Harvard University. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Harvard University and Cambridge during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:04
Meet sung!
Meet Sung and hear what Harvard is all about. He will tell you all about the "Harvard Introduction". When you meet anyone on campus the first thing you state is your name, grade, house, and concentration. Sung is from Hollice, Freshman, and he is undeclared leaning towards the government.
02:12
Sung discusses different types of classes and talks about "harvard time".
Academics
There are many different types of classes that you can take at Harvard. There are two types of classes that you can take, reading and problem set classes. You want to make sure that you pick a diverse group of classes. Fun fact: Harvard time is a special time system where classes don't officially start till seven minutes after the posted start time.
01:30
Sung shows lamont and houghton library while talking about boardplus
Academics
This is the Houghton Library and Lamont Library. Whether you have a late night project or a huge paper due these are the places that you want to be. Open 24/7 including a cafe these places are great for getting work done.
01:40
Sung explains the faculty club, lottery processes, and incredible guest speakers
The Harvard Faculty Club is a place where you can come eat with your teachers. If you are selected for the dinners via a lottery process you can come and have an elegant dinner with your favorite professors. Not many people are chosen. Sean Spicer, Berny Sanders, and many Supreme Court Justices have come to events here at Harvard so the lottery is the key to getting meet these people.
02:32
Sung explores the "quadfest", and discusses upperclassmen housing at the quad
Dorms
Quad Fest is a huge event where people come together and watch performances and participate in events. A great place to relax as it is completely surrounded by Harvard buildings. Food trucks are huge at Harvard's quad campus. Stop by these food trucks for great new and tasty treats to spruce up your day.
02:14
Sung talks about student housing at harvard and explains the blocking system
Dorms
Student housing at Harvard is selected at random your first year. Prior to coming to school, you fill out a quick survey and it helps place you with people who share similar interest with you as well as have similar preferences.
01:01
Meet kevin! and hear about his harvard experience
Dorms
Kevin is in UC with me the acapella group. He chose Harvard because of the resources that the school has to offer as well as the strong and smart community that Harvard has. Diversity is huge at Harvard and it makes it so interesting for students to meet new people.
03:47
Sung and kevin sit down to discuss nightlife, dining options, academics, and more!
Food
A typical night at Harvard can go many ways. There is a party scene at Harvard but for Kevin, he finds it very fun to just chill out with friends and relax. The food is considered to be pretty good, breakfast is the best out of all the meals. Work is hard but Kevin still enjoys the work because it is applicable and pertains to what he wants to do with his life.
02:07
Sung talks about the house selection process, linking blocks, and theories about the process
Dorms
There is always tension between those who live in the quad and those who live in the Riverhouses. If you ever hear about River Rats or people asking where the quad is you'll know that they are making fun of each other. When it comes time to pick your house after freshman year you get to pick your block, you and 7 other friends who will be guaranteed to live together.
00:50
Check out downtown cambridge and harvard square
Food
Sung shows you what Harvard square is all about, all the shops and restaurants that you can shop and dine at. Shake Shack, Tasty Burger and any other type of food you could imagine all in one place.
