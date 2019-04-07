James Madison University (JMU)
2024 JMU Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 98.0% of freshman live on campus at JMU?
What type of housing does JMU provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at JMU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|87.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|4.0
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|1.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|8.0
What are the dorms like at James Madison University (JMU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, James Madison University (JMU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of James Madison University (JMU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make James Madison University (JMU) feel like home!
- Bluestone Dr Dorm at James Madison University (JMU)
- Edith J. Carrier Arboretum Dorm at James Madison University (JMU)
- Court Square Dorm at James Madison University (JMU)
- Bridgeforth Stadium Dorm at James Madison University (JMU)
- University Recreation Center Dorm at James Madison University (JMU)
- Wayland Hall Dorm at James Madison University (JMU)
- Student Success Center Dorm at James Madison University (JMU)
What are the dimensions of James Madison University (JMU) dorm rooms?
The James Madison University (JMU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of James Madison University (JMU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and James Madison University (JMU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
