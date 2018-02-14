Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Lehigh University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Lehigh University?

Visiting Lehigh University depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Lehigh University twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Bethlehem as well. Remember that Bethlehem is also catering to 5054 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Lehigh University?

The Lehigh University admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Bethlehem. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Residence Inn by Marriott Allentown Bethlehem/Lehigh Valley Airport at Lehigh University
  • Historic Hotel Bethlehem at Lehigh University
  • Comfort Suites University at Lehigh University
  • Courtyard by Marriott Allentown Bethlehem/Lehigh Valley Airport at Lehigh University
  • Staybridge Suites Allentown Bethlehem Airport at Lehigh University
  • Hyatt Place Bethlehem at Lehigh University
  • Extended Stay America - Allentown - Bethlehem at Lehigh University
  • The Sayre Mansion at Lehigh University
  • Hilton Garden Inn Allentown Bethlehem Airport at Lehigh University
  • Sands Bethlehem at Lehigh University
  • Red Roof Inn Allentown Airport at Lehigh University
  • Sands Casino at Lehigh University
  • Candlewood Suites at Lehigh University
  • Bethlehem Inn at Lehigh University
  • Sands Casino And Hotel at Lehigh University
  • Scottish Inns & Suites at Lehigh University
  • Wydnor Hall Inn at Lehigh University
  • Stan's house at Lehigh University
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Allentown Bethlehem/Lehigh Valley Airport at Lehigh University
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bethlehem at Lehigh University
  • Knights Inn Allentown at Lehigh University

What do families do in Bethlehem when they visit Lehigh University?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Bethlehem. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Lehigh University and see for yourself how the student make use of Bethlehem.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Lehigh University?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:49
Meet melissa & sarah! and get ready to experience lehigh through their eyes
Dorms
00:42
Melissa and sarah walk to alumni hall!
Academics
01:44
Melissa and sarah show you around alumni memorial hall
Campus
01:32
Melissa and vinny show you around the main walkway!
00:41
Melissa and vinny walk to linderman library
Academics
01:57
A whispering tour of the linderman library book room!
Academics
01:06
Melissa and vinny give you a tour of the library main hall!
Academics
01:29
Melissa shows you around a typical lehigh classroom
Academics
00:47
Melissa shows you around a typical lehigh lecture room
Academics
01:21
Melissa gives you a tour of lower court dining hall
Food
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved