Ramapo College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Ramapo College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Ramapo College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Ramapo College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Ramapo College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Ramapo College campus by taking you around Mahwah. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Ramapo College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Ramapo College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Ramapo College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Ramapo College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Ramapo College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Ramapo College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Ramapo College ?

For your convenience, below is a list of Ramapo College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Ramapo College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Ramapo College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Ramapo College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Ramapo College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Ramapo College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Ramapo College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Ramapo College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Ramapo College . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Ramapo College and Mahwah during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:32
Dominic lorenzo '25 - why ramapo?
Demo Account Interview
03:00
Kristina hollosi '23 - tips for applying to ramapo!
lindsey zine-velasco Interview
01:12
Kristina hollosi '23 - what i love about ramapo
lindsey zine-velasco Interview
Kristina shares why she loves Ramapo College - the atmosphere, the people and of course the dorms!
01:39
Kristina hollosi '23 - why ramapo?
lindsey zine-velasco Interview
Kristina shares her reasons for choosing Ramapo College
01:50
Kristina hollosi '23 - why i love the dorms at ramapo!
lindsey zine-velasco Dorms
Kristina shares why the dorms at Ramapo are so great and what you should know! Get more info about Res Life and see why Niche ranks Ramapo College #1 AGAIN for best dorms in New Jersey!
01:19
Campus life with janea
Demo Account Campus
Janea talks about what it's like to be on campus at Ramapo College!
01:55
Social life at ramapo with janea
Demo Account
A few thoughts on what it's like to make friends and get involved at Ramapo
01:10
Danielle bongiovanni - life at ramapo
Demo Account Academics
Danielle talks about why she chose Ramapo and what she loves about being a student there.
00:43
My favorite places on campus at ramapo college with gabriella
Demo Account Campus
Gabriella takes us around to her favorite spots on campus
00:44
Why i chose ramapo college with gabriella
Demo Account Academics
Why Po? Gabriella shares here reasons.
