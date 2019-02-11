Sign Up
The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) campus by taking you around Ewing. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ)?

For your convenience, below is a list of The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour The College of New Jersey (TCNJ). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) and Ewing during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:34
Greek life at tcnj!
Rebecca Mazur
This is from TCNJ's Student Involvement Fair where participating clubs and organizations show off what they have to offer students. Some of the clubs we have to offer are The Harry Potter Club, Black Student Union, Autism Awareness Club, Amnesty International, She the First, Student Government, and much, much more! We have a club for everybody to fit all interests!!!
00:41
Green hall- finances and other money related things
Rebecca Mazur Academics
Welcome to TCNJ's Green Hall, home to the Office of the Treasurer. This is an important building on campus and also makes for a great photo from the outside. This building is a perfect example of what makes our campus so beautiful because it is a traditional, out-of-a-movie college building!
02:23
The library at tcnj
Rebecca Mazur Academics
This is TCNJ's campus library, fully equipped with a Starbucks. There are many different services offered at our library such as references, media, article databases, group study rooms, and much more. Take advantage of these services at your time at tcnj, or get a job here working at the front desk!
00:44
Abe resident halls!!!!!
Rebecca Mazur Dorms
This is TCNJ's residence halls, Allen, Brewster, and Ely referred to as ABE.It is a small residence halls that lets the students that live here bond easily with each other. It is close to the dining hall and offers a view of the lake. Inside there is a fireplace and a grand piano!
00:28
Norsworthy a fresh/soph residence hall
Rebecca Mazur Dorms
This is one of TCNJ's residence halls, Norsworthy Hall. It has a beautiful view across from the lake and a very close walk to the dining hall. It houses freshmen and sophomores, has a game room, study lounge, flat screen tvs, and a kitchen!! For more information: https://housing.tcnj.edu/residential-facilities/freshman-year-experience/norsworthy-hall/
00:52
Spiritual center & decker hall
Rebecca Mazur Campus
This is TCNJ's spiritual center and sophomore residence hall, Decker!! It is a co-ed building renovated in 2010 and has options for students who want to live in singles (1 person), doubles (2 people) , or triples (3 people). It is where events are held such as socials, Lion's forum, and galas.
01:05
Freshman dorm- travers and wolfe
Rebecca Mazur Dorms
This is TCNJ's Travers and Wolfe freshman towers. They have their own mail room to get your packages, a restaurant and a lounge connecting the two buildings. There is a little rivalry between the two but when it comes down to it, they are exactly the same. The towers are about a 15 minute walk to get across campus, 5 minutes to the library and dining hall and 10 minutes to academic buildings.
00:36
Tdubs the travers/ wolfe diner
Rebecca Mazur Food
Take a look inside TDubs, the restaurant located inside the freshman towers. The serve all types of food and drinks here to fulfill late night cravings. You can use your points here although beware, don't waste all your points here the first couple of weeks and then be struggling with what you have left for the rest of the semester.
01:04
The rec center and other sports related things!!!
Rebecca Mazur Campus
The Rec Center plays a big part for athletic students. People come down here to play indoor basketball, or run. They hold events here on the weekends, such as DIY arts & crafts and DIY food, such as mini pizzas or milkshakes. There is also a outdoor, sand volleyball court next to the tennis court.
01:25
Sports at tcnj
Rebecca Mazur
While we may not be known for our D3 football team, we have other sports to participate in such as female/ male soccer, swimming, cross country, track, wrestling, lacrosse, field hockey, baseball & anything else you could think of. Sports teams are very supportive of each other and become families!
