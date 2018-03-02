Sign Up
Howard University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Howard University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Howard University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Howard University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Howard University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Howard University campus by taking you around Washington. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Howard University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Howard University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Howard University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Howard University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Howard University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Howard University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Howard University ?

For your convenience, below is a list of Howard University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Howard University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Howard University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Howard University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Howard University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Howard University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Howard University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Howard University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Howard University . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Howard University and Washington during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:35
Meet spencer!
Introducing myself to the CampusReel family! Come along and join me as I show you around Howard University!
01:48
My daily routine
Dorms
My daily routine includes waking up, brushing my teeth, and getting dressed to start my day. Today is an off day (the weekend) and I am heading off campus to go to one of my favorite places to shop, Crossroads a consignment shop, and to see the new Barack and Michelle Obama's portraits at the National Portrait Gallery in downtown Chinatown.
01:51
Howard metro
I'm using the metro to head downtown to the museum. You can get a metro card, used like a debit card, by adding money onto to your card and scan it to get through the turntable. The metro map is quite easy to use, and it's color coded, to easily navigate you through D.C.
01:17
National portrait gallery, part i
In the National Portrait Gallery of Art seeing the official portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama.
00:58
National portrait gallery, part ii
In the National Portrait Gallery of Art seeing the official portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama.
01:41
National portrait gallery, part iii
In the National Portrait Gallery of Art seeing the official portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama.
01:05
Howard basketball game
The men's and women's last home basketball game of the season against Norfolk State. I was joined by my friend, Kristin, to tell me about her favorite sport to watch during the year.
01:01
More from the howard basketball game
The men's and women's last home basketball game of the season against Norfolk State.
03:07
Take a tour of a dorm room in college hall north
Dorms
A good friend of mine and Resident Assistant, Sydney, showed me around her room in College Hall South one of the all freshman girl dorms.
01:05
Blackburn cafe and c-store
Food
A mini tour of the newly renovated Blackburn Cafe, with variety options but not limited to: cereal and milk, fruit, fries, hamburgers, vegetarian options, sandwiches, pizza, pasta, vegetables and meat pairings, and salad bar. Also one of the many C-Stores on campus is located in the Blackburn Center. A C-Store is a quick "grab-n-go" where you can grab some candy, snacks, drinks, and ice cream.
