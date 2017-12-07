Sign Up
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) campus by taking you around Cambridge. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) ?

For your convenience, below is a list of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Cambridge during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:28
Meet sharon! an electrical engineering and computer science major
Campus
Sharon is freshman and studies electrical engineering and computer science. Enjoy the tour!
00:55
Sharon takes you through a main quad with a variety of buildings
Campus
This is the main quad of MIT's 168 acres campus in Cambridge, MA. The whole campus spans about a mile along the Charles River, directly across from Boston, MA.
00:55
The role of greek life on campus
MIT may not be well-known for its greek life, but a large number of students participate in it. That being said, the organizations are not necessarily the center point of social life, but they do provide a good opportunity to meet new people and stay involved on campus.
00:43
Sharon explains the role of freshmen learning communities
Academics
Freshman learning communities allow first year students to engage in small, interactive classes within a community-based program. These groups also include freshman advising and frequent social activities for their members.
01:00
Walk through maseeh hall, one of the oldest dorms
Dorms
Masseh Hall is a co-ed dormitory and houses 490 students. It includes single, double, triple, and quad rooms, and also includes one of the largest dining halls on campus. It is located in the heart of campus, and the dorm motto is "Be you, with us."
00:27
Walk down ames street, which runs between the medi
Campus
Ames Street runs between the MIT Media Lab and East Campus.
00:18
The main lobby of maseeh hall, a main dorm on camp
Dorms
Maseeh Residents, referred to a Maseehdonians, use this space to host community events, such as midnight burgers overlooking the charles river.
00:46
The main entrance of mit s media lab
Food
The Media Lab, opened in 1985, facilitated research and development related to cognition and learning, electronic music, and holography in its first 10 years of existence. Now, the lab houses product designers, nano-technologists, data-visualization experts, and many other pioneering industries.
00:12
The lobby of the mit media lab
Campus
The Media Lab, opened in 1985, facilitated research and development related to cognition and learning, electronic music, and holography in its first 10 years of existence. Now, the lab houses product designers, nano-technologists, data-visualization experts, and many other pioneering industries.
00:32
The comparative media studies department at mit
Academics
The undergraduate program for Comparative Media students provides interdisciplinary exploration across film, television, game design, virtual worlds, interactive writing, and more.
