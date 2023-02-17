How long do Mercy College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 21 tour videos for Mercy College, so you can expect to spend between 63 to 105 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Mercy College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Mercy College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Mercy College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Mercy College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Dobbs Ferry, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Mercy College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Dobbs Ferry weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Mercy College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Mercy College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Mercy College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Mercy College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Dobbs Ferry if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Mercy College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What will I see on a Mercy College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Mercy College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Mercy College students!

What is city Dobbs Ferry, NY like?

Dobbs Ferry is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Mercy College.

Who are the tour guides for Mercy College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Mercy College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Mercy College tours:

Mercy College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Mercy College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Dobbs Ferry and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Mercy College in person.

Check out these related virtual tours: